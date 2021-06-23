‘White Rhino’ puts a target on Cleary

Just call him Nathan’s nemesis.

Maroons prop Christian Welch has vowed to harass NSW maestro Nathan Cleary all night at Suncorp Stadium in game two of the State of Origin series and replicate a tactic that helped Queensland win last year’s series.

Welch, known as “White Rhino” by his Storm teammates, is regarded as one of the game’s best exponents of pressuring kickers and will lead Queensland’s seek and destroy mission to prevent Blues half Cleary having the time and space to control the game at will.

“I am certainly up for the challenge,” Welch said.

“The skills of kickers like Cleary these days are pretty amazing. Even under the immense pressure we put on them they still generally nail their kicks, so it is just about being there from the start and pressuring Cleary.

“Cleary is an incredible player. You just look at their backline and there are so many weapons, so the more we can get Cleary playing earlier and give our edges more time to make a defensive effort on them will be really beneficial.

“The further Cleary goes into the line and plays direct it is really tough to defend, as we saw in game one where they tore us to shreds.”

Welch’s tactics worked a treat last year on Cleary. A keen student of Origin history, he is determined to emulate the feats of some of Queensland’s most committed forwards.

“We talk about being the teammate guys want to play with and guys like Nate Myles, Steve Price and Petero Civoniceva were Maroons who always did all those nitty-gritty, effort plays to benefit the team,” he said.

“That is the big focus for me to have that intent and effort on those pressure plays that I think have a big impact on games.

“There was some kick pressure in game one last year where I think Cleary kicked it in to someone. We got the turnover and they weren’t able to get the kick away on the last.

“I just think that pressure on the kicker can help give our back three an easier catch before they get tackled or force the opposition to kick dead and give us a seven-tackle set. They are always positives.”

Welch was concussed early in the 50-6 thrashing in Townsville, sat out the Storm’s club game against the Warriors and returned to play a full second half off the bench in Melbourne’s big 66-16 win over the Tigers.

“My head is good. It is still very rude looking, but I got a knock and you don’t muck around with those things,” Welch said.

“Especially seeing Boyd Cordner retire, the long-term health impact hits home.

“I recovered well and had no symptoms or headaches. The health staff were very conservative, which is the right thing to do.”

Welch missed the second game of last year’s series after suffering a head knock but played in both Queensland’s wins in game one and the decider.

He insists the Maroons can turn around their dire form in Townsville.

“It really hurt sitting on the sideline not being able to help the team,” he said.

“Seeing try after try, I felt for the people of Townsville who put on an incredible event. I am very much hoping to make up for that in front of a very loud Queensland crowd at Suncorp.

“Having big Papa (Josh Papalii) back is going to really strengthen our pack, and I am excited for a guy like Frank Molo to come in because I am sure he will bring a lot of aggression and enthusiasm off the bench.”

Originally published as ‘White Rhino’ puts a target on Cleary