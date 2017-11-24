White Ribbon Day calls men to take a stand

TODAY men have been called to take a stand against disrespectful behaviour, abuse and violent acts towards women to mark White Ribbon Day.

Acting Detective Inspector Luke Peachey said the reported rate of domestic violence cases had risen in Central Queensland.

"We are working very closely with all agencies in regards to that ... to try and get those figures down,” he said.

"We would like to think that a lot more people are actually reporting domestic violence and have come forward to report it.”

Domestic and Family Violence Co-ordinator, Sergeant Jo Griffin said the issue has become broader than heterosexual relationships.

"We are receiving more calls because the legislation now covers same sex, families, mothers and daughters, fathers and sons...and that's why we respond to so many,” Sgt Griffin said.

"On average, there are about 150 cases of domestic violence a week in the Capricornia police district.”

Sgt Griffin said Relationships Australia was the main service for domestic violence.

"The Queensland Police Service partners in with them,” she said.

"Any referrals that come in to the police (if people want help and we have their permission), we then refer them to Relationships Australia.”

Sgt Griffin explained how police combat the issue.

"Our main aim is to try and hold the perpetrator accountable and of course, keep the victims and their families safe,” she said.

Yesterday afternoon, Aurizon and Queensland Police Service held a charity touch football match to mark White Ribbon Day as a sign of support to eliminate violence against women.