White stars as racing returns to First Turkey trails

POWERING ON: Cody White won the elite men’s class in Round 1 of the Giant Rockhampton CQ Enduro Series on Sunday. Picture: Jann Houley

MOUNTAIN BIKING: Cody White and Aaron Hutton waged an epic battle on the trails of First Turkey at the weekend.

The pair went one, two in a keenly contested elite men’s class in Round 1 of the Giant Rockhampton CQ Enduro Series on Sunday.

They were among 62 riders who took part in the race, the first since COVID-19 put the brakes on local competition.

Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club president Dan Witten said it was a great event, with a number of new faces in the field.

Ross Edwards celebrated success in his first race, taking out the novice class from Graham Walters and Shane Perriman.

Benjamyn Preston won sport men, which was the biggest class with 32 riders.

“The sport men’s categories was by far the biggest and men’s elite was a bit bigger than it’s been in the past,” Witten said.

“I think a fair few riders have stepped up a class – novice into sport and then sport into elite.

Ross Edwards on his way to victory in the novice class. Picture: Jann Houley

“There were a number of juniors who stepped up into sport class. Increasingly we’ve got a lot of young riders who are certainly good enough to race at the higher level. It’s exciting to watch them, they’re really quick.”

Racing moves to Gladstone on Sunday for Round 2 of the CQ Cross Country Series.

Rockhampton then hosts Round 3 on August 15.

The next enduro event will be the double header on September 13 and 13, with racing in Rockhampton on the Saturday and Gladstone on the Sunday.

Results from Round 1 of the Giant Rockhampton CQ Enduro Series

Elite men: Cody White 1, Aaron Hutton 2, Steven Butler 3

Elite women: Jodi Newton 1

Junior: Jack Mitchell 1, Sam Mitchell 2, Baden Abotemey 3

Masters: Hong Chun Tan 1, Reece Kyte 2, Neil Roduner 3

Novice: Ross Edwards 1, Graham Walters 2, Shane Perriman 3

Sport men: Benjamyn Preston 1, Lachlan Davies 2, Bradley Sullivan 3

Sport women: Alice Purcell 1, Briony Beales 2

E-bike: Brett Morrison 1