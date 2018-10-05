Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Shark attack victim going home

by Sonia Kohlbacher, Chris Clarke and staff writers
5th Oct 2018 4:51 PM

A TASMANIAN woman who underwent 18 hours of surgery after being mauled by a shark while swimming in the Whitsundays is going home.

Justine Barwick, 46, had been swimming off a yacht in Cid Harbour when she received a life-threatening bite on her leg about 5pm on September 19.

She had a significant injury to her inner right thigh, and underwent life-saving surgery in Mackay Hospital before being flown to Brisbane for more surgery.

Tasmanian shark attack victim Justine Barwick, pictured in hospital with husband Craig, was heading home today.
Tasmanian shark attack victim Justine Barwick, pictured in hospital with husband Craig, was heading home today.

 

Hannah Papps.
Hannah Papps.

She has since been recovering in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital and today began her trip home to continue her treatment in Hobart.

"Justine's rehabilitation has reached a point where she is able to transfer from the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital to the Royal Hobart Hospital," her husband Craig said in a statement today.

"We have achieved a number of rehabilitation milestones but returning back to Tasmania is a significant one. Justine will soon be back in Hobart with her family around her."

Melbourne schoolgirl Hannah Papps, 12, was attacked in the same area less than 24 hours later.

The Courier-Mail reported last week that she was in a stable condition at the Queensland Children's Hospital.

On September 24 Mrs Barwick was able to speak to her husband Craig for the first time since the attack as she recovered from her injuries.

"In typical Justine fashion her first words to me were 'sorry I have caused so much trouble' and she is asking after the welfare of family and friends," Mr Barwick said.

editors picks shark attack whitsundays

Top Stories

    UK grandfather's costly visit to Kershaw Gardens

    premium_icon UK grandfather's costly visit to Kershaw Gardens

    Crime A UNITED Kingdom resident visiting his grandchildren in Rockhampton for the school holidays will leave the Beef Capital on Monday with an unusual souvenir.

    Sacred history made on GKI after 116 years of waiting

    premium_icon Sacred history made on GKI after 116 years of waiting

    Community LOST possession brought back to Woppaburra country in ceremony

    Help the Harwoods: Community bands together for Rocky family

    Help the Harwoods: Community bands together for Rocky family

    Community NEARLY $7000 raised in just days to help family after tragic loss

    Broad daylight attack leaves 61-year-old in hospital

    premium_icon Broad daylight attack leaves 61-year-old in hospital

    Crime THREE attackers approached the Mt Morgan man and assaulted him

    Local Partners