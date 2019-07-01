Who are CQ's agricultural show ambassadors for 2019?

Ashleigh Hedgis of Yeppoon (CQ Showgirl), Trevor Beckingham (General Manager Qld Ag Show), Shannyn Hopkins of Marlborough (CQ Showgirls runner-up), Peter Curtis (President CQ Sub Chamber), Olivia Lindley of Marlborough (Rural Ambassador) and Claire Patterson of Marlborough (Rural Ambassador runner-up) at the awards

Ashleigh Hedgis of Yeppoon (CQ Showgirl), Trevor Beckingham (General Manager Qld Ag Show), Shannyn Hopkins of Marlborough (CQ Showgirls runner-up), Peter Curtis (President CQ Sub Chamber), Olivia Lindley of Marlborough (Rural Ambassador) and Claire Patterson of Marlborough (Rural Ambassador runner-up) at the awards Jann Houley

A busy year attending and helping out at the Ridgelands, Rockhampton and Yeppoon agricultural shows has paid off for Ashleigh Hedgis who was named Central Queensland's Miss Showgirl on Saturday.

Olivia Lindley of Marlborough was named Rural Ambassador, following several hours of judging by representatives of Queensland Ag Shows and CQ Sub Chamber.

The entrants were marked on personality, confidence, leadership qualities, public speaking and presentation.

They also had to show evidence of general knowledge and insight into a broad range of general topics and the agricultural show society in particular.

Ashleigh was born in Rolleston where many of her family still lives.

"My cousin handles the heavy horses so we spent a lot of time behind the scenes, getting ready for and working at agricultural shows,” she said.

"I've always enjoyed the shows and I wanted to get more involved in the CQ region since I moved to the coast.”

Ashleigh began boarding school at St Ursulas in Year 8, and three years later, her parents moved to Yeppoon.

She completed an accounting degree at CQUniversity, and works as a trainee accountant at Shanahan Swaffield Partners.

Ashleigh said she is very excited to represent central Queensland at the State finals at the Ekka in August.

"I haven't been to the Ekka since I was little, so I can't wait to take a look at all it has to offer,” she said.

Showgirl runner-up was Shannyn Hopkins of Marlborough and Rural Ambassador runner-up, also from Marlborough, was Claire Patterson.