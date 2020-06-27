Menu
Introducing Rockhampton's Most Influential Fifty (Nos 41-50)
Who are Rockhampton’s 50 Most Influential residents?

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
27th Jun 2020 6:00 AM
A PASTOR, a firey, a family lawyer and a marriage celebrant... Rockhampton’s Most Influential feature begins with The Morning Bulletin’s picks for Numbers 41 through 50.

Like ‘em, love ‘em or “never heard of ‘em”, these are your locals who strive to make Rockhampton a better place to live, work and raise a family.

Some of them were born here and some of them moved here to make the most of the family-friendly facilities, opportunities for employment or to spend more time with their extended families.

Whether they’re a community leader or someone working hard behind the scenes, we think you’ll be surprised how humble and grateful our Fifty Most Influential are.

The feature begins Monday 29 June at 6am on The Morning Bulletin website, and unpacks another 10 names every morning Monday through Thursday.

Friday and Saturday, we conclude with the Top Ten: full-length interviews with our movers and shakers about their take on leadership and having an influence on Rockhampton’s future.

There a few surprises in the mix: which of Rocky’s most influential would consider an alternative career as an astronomer, for example?

Who would be your pick for Rockhampton’s Most Influential?

