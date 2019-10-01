Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRIPS OF A LIFETIME: Founders of TripADeal Richard Johnson and Norm Black with the winners of the Million Dollar travel competition John and Val Phillips from Rockhampton in Queensland.
TRIPS OF A LIFETIME: Founders of TripADeal Richard Johnson and Norm Black with the winners of the Million Dollar travel competition John and Val Phillips from Rockhampton in Queensland. Christian Morrow
News

Who are TripADeal's million dollar travel winners?

Christian Morrow
by
1st Oct 2019 4:46 PM | Updated: 5:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TripADeal co-founder Norm Black knew his company's million dollar travel prize had gone to the right bloke the first time he spoke to 82 year old John Phillips from Rockhampton.

"We knew straight away the prize had gone to a bloody good bloke," Norm said.

"Its great when something like this happens for a couple of true hard working Aussie retirees like John and Val who really deserve it," Norm said.

TripADeal's other founder Richard Johnson said he was, "looking forward to showing John and Val the world."

"Both Norm and I agree John and Val should give cruising a go, it's the perfect way way of seeing a new places in the company of like minded travellers.

"They can ease into the travelling scene, kick back, relax and discover where their next adventure lies.

 

"Most people have a travel bucket list and TripADeal is all about opening up new destinations in Iceland, China, India, Asia and Europe and making them accessible and affordable.

"Our aim, is to take the middle man out so ordinary hard working Aussies can have the trip of a lifetime.

The million dollar question is where do John and Val plan to go on their trips.

"Maybe a few short trips to start with in Australia and over to Tasmania and New Zealand," said John.

Val has her heart set on Africa to visit one of their granddaughters who works at a wildlife park in South Africa.

"This is fantastic, we are so grateful to TripADeal," Val said.

byron bay editors picks northern rivers community rockhampton rockhampton queensland travel advice travel-australia travel the world tripadeal
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Qantas responds to MP's calls for cheaper flights

    premium_icon UPDATE: Qantas responds to MP's calls for cheaper flights

    Business Rockhampton MP puts the hard word on Qantas CEO but gets a ‘disappointing’ response

    Livingstone does backflip on CBD car-parking limit

    premium_icon Livingstone does backflip on CBD car-parking limit

    News SEE what they have now decided.

    • 1st Oct 2019 4:30 PM
    New $5.3M fire station opens in CQ

    premium_icon New $5.3M fire station opens in CQ

    News Following a blazing winter, with fires scourging regions across the state...

    • 1st Oct 2019 4:37 PM
    • 1 CQld1
    People-Powered Great Barrier Reef Clean-up

    premium_icon People-Powered Great Barrier Reef Clean-up

    News Marine debris is worse than ever and people are being called upon to help clean-up...

    • 1st Oct 2019 4:30 PM