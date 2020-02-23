Who got the gongs at Frenchville’s sports awards

DUAL HONOUR: Frenchville Netball Club’s Isabelle Shearer took out two awards at the Frenchville Sports Club’s annual sports awards.

TEEN sensation Isabelle Shearer received two gongs at last night’s Frenchville Sports Club annual sports awards.

The champion netballer was named the Senior Sports Person of the Year and the Most Valuable Player of the Year.

Among her achievements were Queensland under-17 representation, selection in two Australian squads, one of which took her to the AIS in Canberra, and inclusion in Netball Queensland’s Elite Development Program.

Shearer was among nine award recipients honoured in front of more than 300 guests at the Frenchville Sports Club.

The chairman of the club’s board of directors, Graeme Brady OAM, said the awards were a celebration of the achievements of the club’s sports men, women, children, teams and volunteers.

“Across nine different awards we had 71 nominees from our 10 sports under the Frenchville Sports Club umbrella,” he said.

“This year was one of the hardest yet in choosing our winners in each of the categories with a number of outstanding nominations.”

Brady said the club had worked tirelessly to put together the awards night, and he thanked presenting partner The Morning Bulletin and the other sponsors for helping deliver the event.

The award winners were:

Francis and Jesse Brady Senior Sports Person of the Year: Isabelle Shearer (Frenchville Netball Club)

Francis and Jesse Brady Junior Sports Person of the Year: Jessica Moffat (Frenchville Rovers Hockey Club)

Duncan Stewart Memorial Trophy for Club Person of the Year: Steve Anderson (Frenchville Pioneers Rugby Union Club)

Black Family Trophy for Senior Sports Team of the Year: Frenchville Roos Senior Football

Brian and Merril Smith Trophy for Junior Sports Team of the Year: Under-13 Wild Emus (Frenchville Scorpions Softball Club)

Maree Wahlin Most Valuable Player of the Year: Isabelle Shearer (Frenchville Netball Club)

Noel Ash Trophy for Most Improved Player of the Year: Harry Dean, Frenchville Roos Senior Football Club;

Merv Walker Memorial Trophy for Coach of the Year: Mathew Wust (Frenchville Roos Senior Football Club)

Capricorn RSL Sub Branch Junior Referee/Umpire Encouragement Award: Joshua Driscoll (Frenchville Panthers Basketball Club)