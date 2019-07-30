Who has CQ's best customer service?

WHEN it comes to great customer service, Allenstown Square Meats manager Hayley Elliott has got the chops.

Last Thursday Hayley received rave reviews from two satisfied customers on the same day and she felt so uplifted by the positive feedback that she shared the experiences on her Facebook page, proving that customer service really is a two-way street.

"So today at work I had two customers say nice things to me after I served them both,” Hayley wrote.

"The first lady said 'I gotta say, you are a very happy girl and it's lovely for the public to see'.

"Then the next lady hit me right in the feels. She said 'this is the second time I've been here and you are an absolute pleasure to be served by, you are very happy and polite so thank you'.”

At the bottom of her Facebook post, Hayley included the hashtags "ilovemyjob”, "aww” and "customersaremypriority”.

That got us here at The Morning Bulletin wondering who has Central Queensland's best customer service?

And we're encouring you, our readers, to help find the answer.

Is Hayley at Allenstown Square Meats CQ's best example of great customer service?

Before you answer that, we caught up with Hayley to find out what she thinks makes great customer service.

"You've definitely got to interact with your customer and show interest in them, I feel that they like that conversation,” Hayley said.

"I like to ask them how their day is going, eye contact is important, and then wishing them a good day or weekend when they leave.”

Hayley started working with her butcher dad, Geoff Elliott, when she was 19 in a part-time capacity.

The 27-year-old has been with the family-owned business at the Allenstown Square Shopping Centre for six years and these days it's dad who does the casual hours to assist the two full-time butchers.

"It's very rewarding to get nice feedback from customers because they are our number one priority,” Hayley said.

Tell us who you think has Central Queensland's best customer service by submitting your nominations via the link to this story on our Facebook page. The Morning Bulletin will then run a poll and readers' votes will determine the winner.