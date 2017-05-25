Who has the best rissole's in CQ?

Masonic Club's Norm Garth is looking forward to this weekends rissole comp.

A DECADE has passed since Norm Garth first stumbled upon the Rockhampton Masonic Club.

He walked in for his customary XXX Gold and never left. Such is its hominess and good natured vibe, it was the first and only club he has needed in his time in the region.

This weekend Norm will be amongst the patrons, as his beloved club hosts their annual Australian Rissole Championship.

For just $10, part time cooks can whip up their best barbecue treat with the hopes of claiming the championship. Currently almost 30 have signed up.

Norm won't be competing this year but says the sky is the limit to making a good rissole.

"I got recipe from my grand mother, hers taste absolutely beautiful,” he said.

"But you can put what ever you like in them, but they have to be plain. When you present them to the judges they can't have any sauce.

"Herbs, spices, whatever you like, so long as they taste good, they're a chance.”

The club, who cater for all types of functions and just the ideal place for a cold beer.

But it is the atmosphere provided that saw Norm stick around.

"I have been drinking here for 10 years and it is the most friendly place around,” he praised.

"We all joke and share a laugh. But if you are ever in trouble the place is always here to help. We raise money for charities too.

"Whenever you walk in you are always asked how you are and you get a smile with your drink.

"It is just a great place for anyone to walk in and be welcomed.”

