Who is Central Queensland’s best junior sports coach?

WHEN we put the call out of nominations for Central Queensland's best junior sports coach, we were inundated with dozens of men and women who go above and beyond for their teams.

Here are the list of the nominated coaches along with the reason they were nominated.

ALEX REID, Alton Downs Polocrosse:

Alex was nominated for his constant dedication to coaching polocrosse in Rockhampton.

Alex was nominated a number of times, and each time his dedication to his sport and his time was clear.

"Alex goes out of his way to make sure everyone has fun and learns what they can to improve in the sport," one person said.

"Alex has been coaching polocrosse in the local area as well as QLD for close to 50 years," another person said.

"He is a big advocate for his sport and one of the best junior coaches in the state."

DAMIEN KELSO, Junior touch football coach:

13 Years team: Maddison Barclay, McKealy Farr, Matilda Geihe, Bronte Gray, Freya Hansen, Olivia Jenkins, Molly Kelso, Sophia Neep, Molly Reid, Dominque Saunders, Zoe Robson. Player of the Final Olivia Jenkins. Coaches Mr Damien Kelso and Mr Kevin Farr

This well known and well loved junior coach received a lot of love in the nominations, and its not hard to see why with these glowing nominations.

"Damien is one of the most committed junior coaches in the state," one read.

"He spends hours developing, training, and travelling with the girls. He's honest with his feedback and know exactly how to get the best out of each child … it's a real privilege to be a part of any of his teams."

"An amazing junior touch football coach to several local teams," another person wrote.

ONÈHUNGA MATA'UIAU, Rugby league coach:

Onèhunga was nominated for his dedication to improving the skills of young rugby players in Rocky.

LACHLAN LIBKE, U10 touch & AFL coach at Rockhampton Grammar School:

A teacher at Rockhampton Grammar School, Lachlan has also taken on the role of coach.

"He has a great attitude with his team … he explains everything in a way the kids can understand and is very encouraging," one person wrote.

"He is amazing with the kids and has a great attitude, patience and gets the best out of every child on the field," another said.

RODD PRATT, touch football:

Nominated by local NRL legend PJ Marsh as well as many others, Rod is a well loved coach in Rockhampton.

"Even though he is retired from the work force, he is still at the touch fields every Friday and Saturday night organising the comp, setting up fields, coaching referees and coaching teams," one person said.

"He has dedicated so much of his time and put so much effort into junior touch over the last 30 years," another said.

MICHAEL LEAVER, North Knights:

Michael coaches North Knights U9 white team.

Michael is a well respected coach who was nominated four times for his passion and dedication to the job at hand.

"My son speaks so highly on him, in fact all the kids do," one nomination said.

"He's the coach the coach that drilled them hard but also gave them a lot of fun."

MATTHEW WUST, Frenchville and Rockhampton U11 soccer:

ROD HARMS, Cap Coast Brothers Rugby League U10s:

Nominated by fellow Best Coach nominee, Michael Leaver, Rod's is well liked and respected by players, parents and coaches alike.

"He's a bloody weapon," Michael's nomination said.

JOHN KUHN, U16/17 boys beach volleyball:

John Kuhn, Round 6 of the Queensland Beach Volleyball championships at Indoor Sports Arena.Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

"He puts everything into his coaching, often putting aside his own life to be there to coach these young athletes," John's nomination read.

JEFFREY HOY, Junior golf coach:

Jeffrey Hoy at the Rockhampton Golf Club.

This PGA professional is known for his world class coaching and professionalism.

"He has sent my son and others to the world stage already" one person wrote.

"He's a fantastic representative for junior sport and the game of golf," another wrote.

ADAM KLAPROTH, Bluebirds U8 coach:

It's fair to say that Adam is a very popular coach in Rockhampton, after being nominated six times, and it's not hard to see why.

"An amazing bloke that has coached most of our boys through from Squirts and led them to many victories … the effort he has put in over the years is amazing." one person wrote.

"Klappers is a great bloke and a great coach who always gets the best out of the kids," another wrote.

BEN GREANY, Division 2 girls basketball:

L-R Lydia Georgeson, Ben Greany and Tahnee Greany.

All Ben's nominators said he was a clear winner due to his dedication to his team.

"He spends oodles of hours sorting teams, keeping the club running and coaching a variety of teams. His dedication is unbelievable," one person wrote.

SAMMY JO, Frenchville netball:

'Sam supports the girls on and off the court," one nominator said.

"She instils a sense of teamwork into the girls and encourages them to cheer for and support the other teams during carnivals,"

SALLY KUHL, Frenchville netball:

Sally led her netball team to victory during this netball season," one nomination read.

"The girls went from strength to strength each and every game … the girls just adore her."

TRACEY COOK, Frenchville Joey's netball:

"So is so compassionate and her skills with our team has seen our timid girls become better, more confident little ladies," one nomination read.

"She's fantastic with the girls, so patient and encouraging," another said.

RICKY DAVIES, U14 Frenchville Boomers (soccer):

"An amazing coach who goes above and beyond for his team … we couldn't ask for a better coach," one person said.

"He has turned this team around by showing these kids he believed in them. The team has become a family, they have each others backs," another said.

MELISSA JONES, Frenchville Bunnies:

"Mel has been amazing for our girls this year," one nomination read.

"Mel is so passionate about her netball, she has done an amazing job coaching the little ones."

KAYLIN NORRIS, Head coach at Victoria Park Gymnastics and Trampoline Club:

REGIONAL THREAT: Giaan Mcdonald, Kaylin Norris, and Alice Humphries are still buzzing after a successful weekend at the State Championships.

"Kaylin is a fantastic role model for young kids, not only does she teach them about the sport, Kaylin encourages, supports, and guides them into being the best version of themselves."

"He passion for the sport is clear by her dedication and loyalty to the gymnasts she trains."

JORDANA BRADY, Frenchville Panthers Basketball:

"She gets up at the crack of dawn to coach our kids and her dedication to the sport and to the kids that she coaches in unbelievable."

