The Backsliders will be one of the acts who'll perform at the Agnes Blues and Roots festival.
Who is coming to the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival?

13th Feb 2019 4:00 PM
THE annual Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival returns on Friday and boy have they delivered once more, with a monster line up.

A sensational new addition to the line up is Linc Phelps.

Linc is a singer and guitarist who has an electric mix of blues, roots, country rock and soul, Think The Band, Bruce Springsteen, Ryan Adams, Garth Brooks and Joe Cocker.

Festival Gates open at 3 pm on Friday, February 15 and Linc will be on stage at 3.15pm.

The festival will run until February 17.

Get there early so you don't miss a beat.

ABRF festival team are busy setting up at the SES grounds, food stalls are preparing delicious delicacies for you, and the beverages will be chilled and ready to serve for this year's bumper attendance.

Before you get to Agnes Water, or on the way home, stop at Fingerboard Roadhouse, 10 Round Hill Rd, Taunton, supporters of the Agnes Bluesfest.

There is limited parking at the festival - shuttle buses are available to festival-goers (for $2 coin donation) and have different pick up points in both Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy.

Head to the website for more information.

Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival 2019 is shaping up to be the biggest one yet.

Don't miss out.

Tickets online now at www.agnesbluesandroots.com.au/tickets/.

For more information visit: www.agnesbluesandroots.com.au or contact Shelly Le Vesconte, Event Manager on 0458 491 770.

agnes blues roots and rock festival tmbcommunity tmbentertainment
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

