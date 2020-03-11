Who is CQ’s Inspirational Women of the Year for 2020?

Qld Women of the Year finalists Natalie Gesler, Lisa Lilleboe, Lisa Lonsdale and Melinda Mann at the Regional Women's Network luncheon

Qld Women of the Year finalists Natalie Gesler, Lisa Lilleboe, Lisa Lonsdale and Melinda Mann at the Regional Women's Network luncheon

Dr Melinda Mann tearfully dedicated her 2020 Inspirational Woman of the Year award to her mother Betty Mae when she was announced the winner at the Queensland Women’s Week luncheon in Rockhampton.

“She was focused on the future she hoped she would be able to give her children,” Dr Mann said.

Dr Mann also gave a call out to her father “who was probably mowing lawns right now” and her two daughters at schools at North Rockhampton High School “who were probably wishing they had a day off so they could be here with their brother”.

Dr Mann spoke to the Regional Women’s Network about her life in rural Queensland where her parents placed enormous importance on education, and how that inspired her to undertake a PhD thesis on early childhood education.

Charlene Mann, Jackmann Yasso, Melinda Mann, Betty Mae Mann and Rovina Pearson at the Regional Women's Network lunch

She said she received a lot of hope and inspiration from fellow finalists Natalie Gesler, Lisa Lonsdale and Lisa Lilleboe.

Judge Chrissy Arthur, from the ABC, said Melinda’s focus on hope and education had resonated with the panel.

“She talked about being in the first in her family to undertake postgraduate studies and how she sees herself as a mentor in raising other women up,” she said.

“It’s not about competition; it’s about backing yourself first and then helping other women.”