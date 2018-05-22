Who is going to take over Rocky's mayoral role next week?

Councillors and staff will discuss today at a Special Council Meeting who is to be acting mayor while Margaret Strelow is away next week.

COUNCILLORS and staff will meet today at the Council Chambers to discuss who will take over the Mayor role next week. A special meeting will be held at 11am and the agenda states an appointment of acting mayor for the period of May 28 to May 31.

An invitation from the Premier of Queensland for the Trade and Investment Mission June 2018 will be discussed.

The Airport, Water and Waste Committee will also join for their monthly meeting.

On the agenda is the April monthly report for Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling, the Rockhampton Airport operations and Fitzroy River Water operations.

An expansion of the water supply scheme in southern Gracemere is planned along with Mount Morgan sewerage scheme expansion.

In closed and confidential session there is a Mount Morgan property matter listed for each.

The infrastructure committee will meet and discuss a deputation from Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Blackspot Funding program will be discussed and a community road safety grant application.

The monthly operations for Engineering Services and Civil Operations will also be put forward.

Finally, the Planning and Regulatory Committee will also review a few matters.

There is an application for a development permit for a material change of use for a food and drink outlet and also a development application for reconfiguring one lot in two lots.

A decision under delegation for April 2018 is listed as is the monthly operations report for planning and regulatory services.

On Wednesday, the Community Services Committee will meet to first of all discuss some outstanding business.

Committee members will discuss council's contribution and support to rural community shows within the Rockhampton region.

The monthly operation report of the Community and Facilities operations and the Arts and Heritages operations will be discussed as well as the Lasting Legacies Grant Lodgement Report.

The Gold Award 2018 Adopt an Artist program funding application is on the cards as is a Rockhampton Art Gallerty Philanthropy Board Capital Campaign Travel request.

The contract for the operation and management of the Archer Park and Mount Morgan rail museums will also be perused.

The Parks, Recreation and Sport Committee will also plan on meeting on Wednesday.

The nature strip/footpath mowing policy will be reviewed and the sport, parks, active recreations and community strategy.

A request Frenchville Sports Club LTD. has been put forward to relinquish tenure over McLeod Park and enter an agreement for Woods Park.

A freehold building lease renewal is to be reviewed for the Rockhampton Recreation Club Inc.

Since opening the new boardwalk at the lookout recently, a Mount Archer Activation Master Plan Taskforce update will be put forward.

A March monthly operation report will also be filed.