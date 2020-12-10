Who is Nyree Johnson and what are her policies?

FLANKED by family, friends, and the Fitzroy River, Nyree Johnson introduced herself and outlined her intentions as Rockhampton mayoral hopeful today.

Ms Johnson grew up in Rockhampton and spent time in Longreach and Brisbane as a teenager, moving back to the Beef Capital in 2010 to make it a total of 25 years in the city.

She now lives in Frenchville with her husband, Nathan Johnson, and their three young children, Madison (13), Alan (11), and Sara (6).

Ms Johnson’s websites describe her as a business strategist, speaker, author, magazine editor, brand ambassador, business awards judge, and Scouts leader.

“Nyree achieves an ‘intentional imbalance’ and is always exactly where she wants to be, with lots of projects on the go,” her personal site reads.

It says she “dreamt of working as a journalist as a child, just like Lois Lane from the 1990s TV series, Superman”.

Ms Johnson co-owns Johnson’s 4WD Repair Shop, Johnson’s Mobile Mechanical, and Essential Resumes, a resume-writing business that uses a “semi-automated process with a human component to add the final touches”.

She contributed to a recently-published anthology called Letter to My 10-Year-Old Self and will write for another, Empowered Women Empower, which is meant to released in July next year.

She is also the editor of Beam Magazine, a digital business magazine launching tomorrow.

Her formal education includes an Advanced Diploma of Leadership & Management, Diploma of Business, Diploma of Business Administration, and a Certificate III in Business Administration.

Nyree Johnson.

“I’m nominating for mayor because I want to build a bright future for Rocky,” Ms Johnson said today.

“Some of my key priorities will be ensuring strong and stable leadership, quality, affordable, and reliable council services, as well as building better community engagement.

“I truly believe that leadership is about listening: listening to the community, our business people, industry experts, and fellow councillors, and working together collaboratively.”

She said the region could benefit from a set of fresh eyes and if she were elected mayor, she would be “easily accessible” will “widely consult”, and would be “completely transparent”.

“Owning a business in Rocky has been a very interesting experience over the last five years,” Ms Johnson said.

“It’s allowed me to better understand the community and the needs of the region and be very actively involved.

“We need somebody who’s going to be a voice for Rocky: someone who can showcase the Rocky region to Queensland, Australia, and internationally even.

“I want Rocky to be well known outside of south-east Queensland as the place to be.”

She said she would speak about policies more specifically in the next few weeks.