Who is Rocky's most improved school in NAPLAN?

NAPLAN IMPROVEMENT: TCC students Ashleigh Toomey, Mitchell Ward, and Remi McDevitt enjoying their class. TCC ranked 16th in the most improved schools for NAPLAN. The Cathedral College

WITH NAPLAN well and truly over for another year, one Rockhampton school has jumped ahead in leaps and bounds.

Ranking 16th in Queensland's most improved secondary school, and 124th in overall school performance, it seems that The Cathedral College's focus on improvement in all aspects of student learning has paid off.

For principal Rob Alexander, the schools focus on improving students reading skills is a large factor in their impressive results.

"I am very pleased,” Mr Alexander said.

"We have been through a process of school improvement in the last couple of years, where we focussed particularly on trying to improve reading.

"Reading is the centrepiece of all learning. It is essential to every single subject.”

For Mr Alexander, seeing the results from this year's testing has reinforced the importance of encouraging improvement within students at the school.

"I think the educational debate these days has moved away from 'we're getting the best scores' or whatever the story is,” he said.

"It is more about how our schools improving the students, and so we need measures that enable us to do that sort of thing, and I think NAPLAN is one of those measures.

"What is inevitability happening is that students who were perhaps getting Bs two years ago are now getting As, the people who were getting Cs two years ago are now getting Bs and it make students feel a lot of satisfaction that their hard work is paying off.

"It also means that teachers are doing their job, which is not only about teaching, it is about making sure learning is happening as well.

"It is one thing to teach things, and it another thing to actually ensure that learning is happening. So those results indicate that our kids are learning and that they are improving and that is what I am pleased about, that there is growth occurring.”

To ensure that staff and students are on the right track with their educational material, The Cathedral College has formed a partnership with experts from the University of Melbourne to help guide staff and students on how to best work towards their improvement targets.

"They have a very highly rated education faculty, and those people, those experts have been guiding us and our teachers on how to improve reading at the college,” Mr Alexander said.

"But I think overall, our whole mentality at the school is focussed on that idea of improvement.”

While he says the results are very telling of the success of the school's focus on reading and its partnership with the University of Melbourne, it is still a work in progress.

"We need to acknowledge that each year it is a different group,” he said.

"We are not saying we have a magical formula, but we are saying that we are very focussed on improvement and we are definitely going to continue with that focus on improvement, that's for sure.”