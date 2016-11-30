Who is Stockland Rockhampton's top retailer of 2016

Burger Urge waitress, Roseann Ireland was run off her feet trying to keep up with customer orders.

IT'S been open in Rockhampton for seven months and it is already winning awards.

The Terrace's Burger Urge has taken out the Stockland Rockhampton Retailer of the Year Award for providing superior customer service as voted by their fellow retailers.

Burger Urge is a Brisbane-born burger chain.

The annual Stockland Rockhampton Retail Excellence Awards asks its retailers to nominate a business who have excelled across a series of categories, the awards showcase the efforts of the retailers and prove that Rockhampton is leading the way in providing exceptional service to locals.

Manager of Burger Urge Rockhampton Javier LaCruz is thrilled that Burger Urge have been recognized as Retailer of the Year.

"This is my first year as manager of Burger Urge and the first year of our Rockhampton store so It's really exciting for us to win this award so early on," he said.

"Stockland Rockhampton is happy to acknowledge the hard work of our retailers throughout the year, Burger Urge has won a prestigious award chosen by other centre retailers," said a Stockland Rockhampton spokesperson.