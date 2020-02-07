Who knew a family road trip could spark this kind of success

MUSICIAN Matthew Barker didn’t realise his family’s cross-country adventures would be turned into a children’s book.

At the beginning of last year, the Bundaberg-based artist and his wife dropped their busy schedules to take their three young children on the road with them across Australia.

After performing for more than 10 years, the 35-year-old decided it was time to rediscover his musical writing roots and spend time with his family.

It was during his studies to become a primary school teacher that he realised he’d lost touch with these skills.

So together they bought a caravan and took their three young children for a holiday before their eldest daughter started Prep.

“I was lucky with my profession I could actually perform as we go,” Barker said.

“The trip inspired me to write a children’s book, My Parents Bought a Caravan.

Not only did the book illustrate their cross-country adventure, but it also depicted their mishaps along the way.

“It tells about family togetherness and resilience, the whole point of the trip was not only to spend time with my family and experience new areas, but to also find my musical writing ability again,” he said.

But he didn’t originally intend this project to be a book.

“There’s a lot of families who are travelling around Australia at the moment with young kids, I wanted to do something slightly different so I had the idea in the back of my mind about writing some songs or poetry,” he said.

“After our first day (on the road) when little things started to go wrong, I started writing these down in a blog entry.”

From there, the couple posted these anecdotes on their Facebook account.

“It was funny (to see) people’s reactions,” he said.

One hilarious scenario was when their son emptied the port-a-loo in the middle of their annex at a Hervey Bay caravan park.

“People lost their minds, they thought it was hilarious,” he said.

After jotting down these mishaps, he turned them into verses before they were developed into a book.

“It’s like a song, a rhythmical flow so it’s a musically creative book,” he said.

Barker will arrive in Gracemere for the third time this weekend.

He is performing at Gracemere Hotel from 7.30pm until late on Friday and Saturday nights.

There he’ll play acoustic guitar and perform covers and original material.

“I put my own spin on a lot of the songs, I have loop pedals, percussion on my feet and a harmonica,” he said.

Before he’d written six extended plays, the then-budding musician studied at CQUniversity in Mackay and specialised at the Conservatorium of Music where he studied the saxophone during his degree.

“I’ve had a whole range of musical opportunities,” Barker said.

“I’ve always been creative in some sort of art form, and music has always been my go-to.”

“Music brings a lot of people together.”

My Parents Bought a Caravan is available now at ­matthewbarkermusic.com, and online on the Amazon and Caravaning for Kids websites.