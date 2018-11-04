Menu
L-R Ben Parker, Nicole Parker, Rhi Titmarsh and Katie Hauser at Yeppoon Race Day.
News

Who needs Flemington when we have Yeppoon races

by ANDREW JEFFERSON
4th Nov 2018 12:17 PM

LAST year I was lucky enough to be at Flemington covering the Melbourne Cup for my former employer the Herald Sun.

Fast forward a year and how my fortunes have changed.

As my former colleagues were mixing with international celebrities such as Elle Macpherson, I was 2000 kilometres away enjoying my first Yeppoon races.

L-R Zane Gibbards and Stevie Donnellan at Yeppoon Race Day.
There were a many similarities between Flemington and Yeppoon.

Yeppoon had its own bird cage marquee full of celebrities - well Michelle Landry and Bill Ludwig anyway.

Female racegoers were dressed to the nines although the attendance figure at Yeppoon was about 98,000 less than at Flemington.

I witnessed the usual long queues for the female toilets at Yeppoon.

The bear pit of the betting ring was as frenzied and crowded on the Capricorn Coast.

In fact, one of our party saw a winning ticket accidentally torn up by an overworked bookie.

L-R Sherry Williams, Natika Watts and Jennifer Cameron at Yeppoon Race Day.
Unlike the silver decanters on display at Flemington, the ice bucket at Yeppoon really was a bucket - a blue $3 bucket from Bunnings in fact.

But to be honest, I'd rather be at Yeppoon Races than Flemington any day of the week.

We parked within a short walk of the venue, you could buy a drink in under two minutes, and it didn't take you 45 minutes to walk track-side and back to your marquee.

And what a magnificent view the Yeppoon racetrack offered in this tropical paradise that is the Capricorn Coast.

Who needs the Melbourne Cup when you have the Yeppoon races.

