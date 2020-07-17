Who our tipsters like at today’s Rocky Cup meeting

The Graeme Green-trained Master Jamie will jump from barrier seven in today’s keenly contested Rocky Newmarket today. Picture: File

The Graeme Green-trained Master Jamie will jump from barrier seven in today’s keenly contested Rocky Newmarket today. Picture: File

HORSE RACING: Sunshine Coast-based Spectroscope is the topweight in today’s feature race, the $85,000 Rockhampton Cup at Callaghan Park.

The Cup was first raced in 1918, and today’s event shapes as a wide-open affair.

Rockhampton-based trainers provide seven of the 16 starters, with Jared Wehlow’s Balboa Rocks firming as the best local hope.

There are also strong local chances in the co-feature, the $65,000 Rocky Newmarket (1200m).

There are nine races on today’s bumper program, with the first jumping at 12.07pm.

Our resident tipsters Tony McMahon, Russell Leonard and Vince Aspinall have provided their top four fancies in each race.

Happy punting - and remember to gamble responsibly.

Tony McMahon’s selections

Race 1: Scandina; Stubai; Windchill; Ottonian

Race 2: Beach Road; Dacxi Kaboom; Starfilly; The Crow Man

Race 3: Royal Atom; North Afrika; Legal Ties; Aloof Turf

Race 4: Chezblack; Scorcha; Chevy Nova; Only Wanna Sing

Race 5: El Prados (NZ); Aleysa’s Miracle; Bauhinia Ted; Charles Seven

Race 6: Tears Of Love; Redstone; Valadyium; Hey Pal

Race 7: Dream Big; Fight The Knead; Finucane Missile; Besters

Race 8: Bargannon; Balboa Rocks; Spectroscope; Hi Harry

Race 9: Master Jamie; Inquiry; Winter Passage; Doctor Zous

Russell Leonard’s selections

Race 1: Ottonian, Stubai, Windchill, Scandina

Race 2: Starfilly, Beach Road, Kotabharu, The Crow Man

Race 3: Legal Ties, Dawson Delight, North Afrika, Royal Atom

Race 4: Chezblack, Chevy Nova, Only Wanna Sing, Level Eight

Race 5: Bauhinia Ted, Charles Seven, El Prados, Calculated Risk

Race 6: Hey Pal, Pogo, Tears Of Love, Ziggi Rocks

Race 7: Big Dream, Finucane Missile, Cinnamon Missile, Redstone

Race 8: Spectroscope, Bargannon, Balboa Rocks, Barachiel

Race 9: Master Jamie, Inquiry, Doctor Zous, Raiden

Vince Aspinall’s selections

Race 1: Scandina, Windchill, Ottonian, Stubai

Race 2: The Crow Man, Starfilly, Beach Road, Kotabharu

Race 3: Legal Ties, Planet Warrior, North Afrika, Bromes

Race 4: Chezblack, Chevy Nova, Only Wanna Sing, Eyebea Danser

Race 5: Charles Seven, Bauhinia Ted, Nineoneone, Calculated Risk

Race 6: Tears Of Love, Playthefield, Hey Pal, Red Satin

Race 7: Dream Big, Redstone, Finucane Missile, Quidni

Race 8: Spectroscope, Bargannon, Absolut Artie, Balboa Rocks

Race 9: Doctor Zous, Master Jamie, Inquiry, Raiden