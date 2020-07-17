Who our tipsters like at today’s Rocky Cup meeting
HORSE RACING: Sunshine Coast-based Spectroscope is the topweight in today’s feature race, the $85,000 Rockhampton Cup at Callaghan Park.
The Cup was first raced in 1918, and today’s event shapes as a wide-open affair.
Rockhampton-based trainers provide seven of the 16 starters, with Jared Wehlow’s Balboa Rocks firming as the best local hope.
There are also strong local chances in the co-feature, the $65,000 Rocky Newmarket (1200m).
There are nine races on today’s bumper program, with the first jumping at 12.07pm.
Our resident tipsters Tony McMahon, Russell Leonard and Vince Aspinall have provided their top four fancies in each race.
Happy punting - and remember to gamble responsibly.
Tony McMahon’s selections
Race 1: Scandina; Stubai; Windchill; Ottonian
Race 2: Beach Road; Dacxi Kaboom; Starfilly; The Crow Man
Race 3: Royal Atom; North Afrika; Legal Ties; Aloof Turf
Race 4: Chezblack; Scorcha; Chevy Nova; Only Wanna Sing
Race 5: El Prados (NZ); Aleysa’s Miracle; Bauhinia Ted; Charles Seven
Race 6: Tears Of Love; Redstone; Valadyium; Hey Pal
Race 7: Dream Big; Fight The Knead; Finucane Missile; Besters
Race 8: Bargannon; Balboa Rocks; Spectroscope; Hi Harry
Race 9: Master Jamie; Inquiry; Winter Passage; Doctor Zous
Russell Leonard’s selections
Race 1: Ottonian, Stubai, Windchill, Scandina
Race 2: Starfilly, Beach Road, Kotabharu, The Crow Man
Race 3: Legal Ties, Dawson Delight, North Afrika, Royal Atom
Race 4: Chezblack, Chevy Nova, Only Wanna Sing, Level Eight
Race 5: Bauhinia Ted, Charles Seven, El Prados, Calculated Risk
Race 6: Hey Pal, Pogo, Tears Of Love, Ziggi Rocks
Race 7: Big Dream, Finucane Missile, Cinnamon Missile, Redstone
Race 8: Spectroscope, Bargannon, Balboa Rocks, Barachiel
Race 9: Master Jamie, Inquiry, Doctor Zous, Raiden
Vince Aspinall’s selections
Race 1: Scandina, Windchill, Ottonian, Stubai
Race 2: The Crow Man, Starfilly, Beach Road, Kotabharu
Race 3: Legal Ties, Planet Warrior, North Afrika, Bromes
Race 4: Chezblack, Chevy Nova, Only Wanna Sing, Eyebea Danser
Race 5: Charles Seven, Bauhinia Ted, Nineoneone, Calculated Risk
Race 6: Tears Of Love, Playthefield, Hey Pal, Red Satin
Race 7: Dream Big, Redstone, Finucane Missile, Quidni
Race 8: Spectroscope, Bargannon, Absolut Artie, Balboa Rocks
Race 9: Doctor Zous, Master Jamie, Inquiry, Raiden