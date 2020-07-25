Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
There are seven races on the program at today’s Christmas in July meeting at Callaghan Park.
There are seven races on the program at today’s Christmas in July meeting at Callaghan Park.
Horses

Who our tipsters like at today’s Rocky race meeting

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
25th Jul 2020 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HORSE RACING: Seven races are set down for the Rockhampton Jockey Club’s Christmas in July race meeting at Callaghan Park today.

The first race, the QTIS 2YO Maiden Handicap (1200m), jumps at 12.16pm.

Our resident tipsters Tony McMahon, Russell Leonard and Vince Aspinall all like the Lyle Rowe-trained Legal Chance for the win in that one.

They have provided their top four fancies in each race here.

Happy punting and remember to gamble responsibly.

Tony McMahon’s selections

1: Legal Chance; Miss Gold Bounty; Colour Perfect; Always Back Jack

2: Windchill; Evrynow’n’then; Sizzalating; Scandina

3: Bring It Home Pop; Hidden Goddess; Victory Dance; V J Day (USA)

4: Better Ethics; Quidni; Diamond Account; Coach

5: Danawi; Attique; Snug Satisfaction; Quidni

6: Bauhinia Ted; Kennedy Terrace; Cheeky Mila; Lord Laurie

7: Norm’s Choice; Okie; Miraculous; Exelant Mosh

Russell Leonard’s selections

Race 1: Legal Chance, Isis Maria, Struttaround, Always Back Jack

Race 2: Sizzalating, Windchill, Evrynow’n’then, Scandina

Race 3: Bring It Home Pop, V J Day, Scorcha, Hidden Goddess

Race 4: Better Ethics, Quidni, Forza, Diamond Account

Race 5: Attique, Danawi, Magic Wu, Smug Satisfaction

Race 6: Bauhinia Ted, Applicant, Lord Laurie, Emmy’s Our Girl

Race 7: Norm’s Choice, Miraculous, Okie, Doom

Vince Aspinall’s selections

Race 1: Legal Chance, Arrial Combat, Isis Maria, Miss Gold Bounty

Race 2: Windchill, Golden Treasure, Evrynow’n’then, Brahminy

Race 3, Bring It Home Pop, V J Day, Mia Host, Scorcha

Race 4: Quidni, Coach, Diamond Account, Forza

Race 5: Danawi, Quidni, Van Winkel, Attique

Race 6: Emmy’s Our Girl, Algeroba, Bauhinia Ted, Applicant

Race 7: Norm’s Choice, Okie, Cinco Star, Miraculous

callaghan park horse racing tips legal chance rockhampton jockey club tony mcmahon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brothers to deliver something different this season

        premium_icon Brothers to deliver something different this season

        Sport Team ready to give Rugby Capricornia comp a ‘red-hot crack’.

        Ambos called to Gracemere after man tasers himself

        premium_icon Ambos called to Gracemere after man tasers himself

        News In an online purchase gone wrong - the incident rendered him unconscious and he was...

        Crash tragedy: A phone call QAS officer will never forget

        premium_icon Crash tragedy: A phone call QAS officer will never forget

        News Twenty years ago, QAS suffered one of the most tragic events in CQ history.

        WISH LIST: Appeal for upgrades to Gracemere State School

        premium_icon WISH LIST: Appeal for upgrades to Gracemere State School

        News A proposed high school has inspired political debate but one of Gracemere’s...