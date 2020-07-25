Who our tipsters like at today’s Rocky race meeting
HORSE RACING: Seven races are set down for the Rockhampton Jockey Club’s Christmas in July race meeting at Callaghan Park today.
The first race, the QTIS 2YO Maiden Handicap (1200m), jumps at 12.16pm.
Our resident tipsters Tony McMahon, Russell Leonard and Vince Aspinall all like the Lyle Rowe-trained Legal Chance for the win in that one.
They have provided their top four fancies in each race here.
Happy punting and remember to gamble responsibly.
Tony McMahon’s selections
1: Legal Chance; Miss Gold Bounty; Colour Perfect; Always Back Jack
2: Windchill; Evrynow’n’then; Sizzalating; Scandina
3: Bring It Home Pop; Hidden Goddess; Victory Dance; V J Day (USA)
4: Better Ethics; Quidni; Diamond Account; Coach
5: Danawi; Attique; Snug Satisfaction; Quidni
6: Bauhinia Ted; Kennedy Terrace; Cheeky Mila; Lord Laurie
7: Norm’s Choice; Okie; Miraculous; Exelant Mosh
Russell Leonard’s selections
Race 1: Legal Chance, Isis Maria, Struttaround, Always Back Jack
Race 2: Sizzalating, Windchill, Evrynow’n’then, Scandina
Race 3: Bring It Home Pop, V J Day, Scorcha, Hidden Goddess
Race 4: Better Ethics, Quidni, Forza, Diamond Account
Race 5: Attique, Danawi, Magic Wu, Smug Satisfaction
Race 6: Bauhinia Ted, Applicant, Lord Laurie, Emmy’s Our Girl
Race 7: Norm’s Choice, Miraculous, Okie, Doom
Vince Aspinall’s selections
Race 1: Legal Chance, Arrial Combat, Isis Maria, Miss Gold Bounty
Race 2: Windchill, Golden Treasure, Evrynow’n’then, Brahminy
Race 3, Bring It Home Pop, V J Day, Mia Host, Scorcha
Race 4: Quidni, Coach, Diamond Account, Forza
Race 5: Danawi, Quidni, Van Winkel, Attique
Race 6: Emmy’s Our Girl, Algeroba, Bauhinia Ted, Applicant
Race 7: Norm’s Choice, Okie, Cinco Star, Miraculous