Who our tipsters like at today’s Rocky race meeting

HORSE RACING: Seven races are set down for the Rockhampton Jockey Club’s Christmas in July race meeting at Callaghan Park today.

The first race, the QTIS 2YO Maiden Handicap (1200m), jumps at 12.16pm.

Our resident tipsters Tony McMahon, Russell Leonard and Vince Aspinall all like the Lyle Rowe-trained Legal Chance for the win in that one.

They have provided their top four fancies in each race here.

Happy punting and remember to gamble responsibly.

Tony McMahon’s selections

1: Legal Chance; Miss Gold Bounty; Colour Perfect; Always Back Jack

2: Windchill; Evrynow’n’then; Sizzalating; Scandina

3: Bring It Home Pop; Hidden Goddess; Victory Dance; V J Day (USA)

4: Better Ethics; Quidni; Diamond Account; Coach

5: Danawi; Attique; Snug Satisfaction; Quidni

6: Bauhinia Ted; Kennedy Terrace; Cheeky Mila; Lord Laurie

7: Norm’s Choice; Okie; Miraculous; Exelant Mosh

Russell Leonard’s selections

Race 1: Legal Chance, Isis Maria, Struttaround, Always Back Jack

Race 2: Sizzalating, Windchill, Evrynow’n’then, Scandina

Race 3: Bring It Home Pop, V J Day, Scorcha, Hidden Goddess

Race 4: Better Ethics, Quidni, Forza, Diamond Account

Race 5: Attique, Danawi, Magic Wu, Smug Satisfaction

Race 6: Bauhinia Ted, Applicant, Lord Laurie, Emmy’s Our Girl

Race 7: Norm’s Choice, Miraculous, Okie, Doom

Vince Aspinall’s selections

Race 1: Legal Chance, Arrial Combat, Isis Maria, Miss Gold Bounty

Race 2: Windchill, Golden Treasure, Evrynow’n’then, Brahminy

Race 3, Bring It Home Pop, V J Day, Mia Host, Scorcha

Race 4: Quidni, Coach, Diamond Account, Forza

Race 5: Danawi, Quidni, Van Winkel, Attique

Race 6: Emmy’s Our Girl, Algeroba, Bauhinia Ted, Applicant

Race 7: Norm’s Choice, Okie, Cinco Star, Miraculous