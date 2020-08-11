Who our tipsters like at today’s Rocky race meeting
HORSE RACING: There are eight races on the program at today’s meeting at Callaghan Park racecourse.
Our resident tipsters - Tony McMahon, Russell Leonard and Vince Aspinall - have provided their four top picks for each race.
Jockey Ashley Butler has an excellent book of rides, including the Mark Lehmann-trained Bat A Kat in Race 6, the Open Handicap over 1300m.
The first race jumps at 12.40pm.
Happy punting and remember to gamble responsible.
Tony McMahon’s selections
Race 1: Evrynow’n’then, Corkonian, Investible, Tokai Meigetsu
Race 2: Miss Gold Bounty, Legal Chance, Para Park, Unlikelyoccurrence
Race 3: Van Winkel, Coach, Steady Star, Luvyoulongtime
Race 4: Volum, Let’s Cheer Again, Chezblack, Mad Irish Tycoon
Race 5: Okie, Rock’N’Sol, Red Satin, Don’t Doubt Maeve
Race 6: Bat A Kat, All Eez, Bogey Man, The Baker
Race 7: Lingalonga Lass, Zabring, Monstrosity, King Klaus
Race 8: Applicant, Arquera, Not Liable, Lord Laurie
Russell Leonard’s selections
Race 1: Tokai Meigetsu, Evrynow’n’then, Golden Treasure, Corkonian
Race 2: Bold Pedro, Girl On Top, Unlikelyoccurrence, Para Park
Race 3: Van Winkel, Coach, Steady Star, Justalad
Race 4: Chezblack, Volum, Let’s Cheer Again, Scorcha
Race 5: Ockie, Svindal, Don’t Doubt Maeve, Red Satin
Race 6: Bat A Kat, All Eez, Bogey Man, Taraki
Race 7: King Klaus, Lingalongalass, Zabring, Pinnacle Power
Race 8: Applicant, Not Liable, Hi Zero, Arquera
Vince Aspinall’s selections
Race 1: Corkonian, Everynow’n’then, Tokai, Meigetsu
Race 2: Bold Pedro, Unlikelyoccurence, Miss Gold Bounty, Para Park
Race 3: Van Winkel, Coach, Steady Star, Justalad
Race 4: Let’s Cheer Again, Volum, Chezblack, Mad Irish Tycoon
Race 5: Don’t Doubt Maeve, Doom, Okie, Svindal
Race 6: Taraki, All Eez, Bat A Kat, Bogey Man
Race 7: King Klaus, Massabielle, Lingalonga Lass, Invisible Girl
Race 8: Applicant, Lord Laurie, Oyashio, Not Liable