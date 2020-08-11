Who our tipsters like at today’s Rocky race meeting

Justalad will run in Race 3 at today’s race meeting at Callaghan Park.

HORSE RACING: There are eight races on the program at today’s meeting at Callaghan Park racecourse.

Our resident tipsters - Tony McMahon, Russell Leonard and Vince Aspinall - have provided their four top picks for each race.

Jockey Ashley Butler has an excellent book of rides, including the Mark Lehmann-trained Bat A Kat in Race 6, the Open Handicap over 1300m.

The first race jumps at 12.40pm.

Happy punting and remember to gamble responsible.

Tony McMahon’s selections

Race 1: Evrynow’n’then, Corkonian, Investible, Tokai Meigetsu

Race 2: Miss Gold Bounty, Legal Chance, Para Park, Unlikelyoccurrence

Race 3: Van Winkel, Coach, Steady Star, Luvyoulongtime

Race 4: Volum, Let’s Cheer Again, Chezblack, Mad Irish Tycoon

Race 5: Okie, Rock’N’Sol, Red Satin, Don’t Doubt Maeve

Race 6: Bat A Kat, All Eez, Bogey Man, The Baker

Race 7: Lingalonga Lass, Zabring, Monstrosity, King Klaus

Race 8: Applicant, Arquera, Not Liable, Lord Laurie

Russell Leonard’s selections

Race 1: Tokai Meigetsu, Evrynow’n’then, Golden Treasure, Corkonian

Race 2: Bold Pedro, Girl On Top, Unlikelyoccurrence, Para Park

Race 3: Van Winkel, Coach, Steady Star, Justalad

Race 4: Chezblack, Volum, Let’s Cheer Again, Scorcha

Race 5: Ockie, Svindal, Don’t Doubt Maeve, Red Satin

Race 6: Bat A Kat, All Eez, Bogey Man, Taraki

Race 7: King Klaus, Lingalongalass, Zabring, Pinnacle Power

Race 8: Applicant, Not Liable, Hi Zero, Arquera

Vince Aspinall’s selections

Race 1: Corkonian, Everynow’n’then, Tokai, Meigetsu

Race 2: Bold Pedro, Unlikelyoccurence, Miss Gold Bounty, Para Park

Race 3: Van Winkel, Coach, Steady Star, Justalad

Race 4: Let’s Cheer Again, Volum, Chezblack, Mad Irish Tycoon

Race 5: Don’t Doubt Maeve, Doom, Okie, Svindal

Race 6: Taraki, All Eez, Bat A Kat, Bogey Man

Race 7: King Klaus, Massabielle, Lingalonga Lass, Invisible Girl

Race 8: Applicant, Lord Laurie, Oyashio, Not Liable