Who reigned supreme in Rocky Vets Open Championships

Michael Bateman was among the 120-strong field that contested the Rockhampton Veterans Open Championships on Monday.

GOLF: Trevor Johns and Judy Lindsay fired on their home course to take the honours in this week’s Rockhampton Veterans Open Championships.

There was some fierce competition on the fairways as a field of 120 golfers teed off in the event at the Rockhampton Golf Club.

Johns with 78 gross was crowned the men’s champion, two shots clear of runner-up Mark Lewis, also of Rockhampton.

Lindsay shot 93 to win the women’s event, with the runner-up Jean Breakspere from Yeppoon.

The men’s nett winner was Rockhampton’s John Wastell (71), and the runner-up North Rockhampton’s Mike Vidler (72).

Britta Lamborn from Wakehurst in NSW won the ladies nett from Yeppoon’s Krista Davidson.

Division 2 and 3 men and Division 2 women played a stableford competition.

Men’s Division 2: Winner David Wilson, Gracemere (38 points); runner-up John Seeman, Rockhampton (38); third Evan Fenning, Rockhampton (38).

Men’s Division 3: Winner Michael Harris, Rockhampton (42), second Eric Collins, Yeppoon (36); third David Baker, Rockhampton (34).

Women’s Division 2: Winner Marilyn Best, Rockhampton (38); second Robyn Warren, Bargara (37); third Joy Harvey, Emu Park (35).

