Who said eating pizza couldn't be educational?

EAT PIZZA: $1 from most pizzas sold at Domino's Bridge St store will go towards the school, pictured: James Dooley and Shanika Crank. Allan Reinikka ROK190619adominos

PIZZA could lead 130 Rockhampton school students to political careers - if locals buy enough this Wednesday.

Frenchville State School will receive a $1 donation from every traditional, premium and New Yorker pizza bought at the North Rockhampton Domino's on Bridge Street to put towards their trip to Canberra.

Deputy principal Bill Smith said the trip will allow students to explore their political studies.

"We study democracy and then we see it down there - It supports a lot of the curriculum ,” Mr Smith said.

Frenchville students Electra and Scarlett want people to buy pizza, which will help fund their trip to Canberra

The annual year 6 trip gives students the opportunity to visit parliament house, the war memorial, the Australian Institute of Sport, the Royal Australian Mint, along with other locations.

"It's very beneficial not only for the curriculum side of things but for personal development as well,” he said.

By the time the students go on the trip in September, the school will have held 11 fundraisers to reach their target of $14,000.

Mr Smith said the doughraiser was the perfect excuse to indulge in pizza - he planned to order his favourite, supreme.

Local Franchisee James Dooley said the team is looking forward to firing up the ovens to help out the local school and assist with the year 6 school camp costs.

"I'm really proud to help raise funds for the Frenchville State School, camp is such an important milestone at school and we're excited to help them on their way,” James said.

"We encourage all of our customers to come down and grab a slice of their favourite pizza to contribute to this great cause.”

Pizza purchasers will help local school students while feeding their own hunger from 11am to close on Wednesday night.