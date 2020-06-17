MINTO'S TIPS: Who Scott’s tipping in Round 6 of the NRL

RED-HOT FORM: The “freakish” James Tedesco has been a big part of the Sydney Roosters’ success that now has them placed as stand-alone favourites for the NRL premiership. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Sydney Roosters have leapfrogged the Canberra Raiders as Scott Minto's NRL premiership favourites.

The Roosters have been on fire since returning from the COVID-19 shutdown, beating South Sydney 28-12 and demolishing the Brisbane Broncos 59-nil and the Canterbury Bulldogs 42-6.

Minto, who played 53 NRL games, believes that form has them on track to claim the three-peat.

"After Round 5 teams are starting to show their true colours with premiership heavyweights, the Roosters, continuing to impress.

"They could be the first team in a long time to go three in a row. (James) Tedesco is a freak and his band of Tricolour brothers aren't far off either.

"The Roosters, for mine, are premiership favourites at this point."

The Roosters have moved into top spot on Ladbrokes betting at $4. The Raiders and Parramatta Eels are at $5, with the Melbourne Storm at $6 and the Manly Sea Eagles at $10.

While there was much to like about the Roosters, Minto said the same could not be said about the Cronulla Sharks, who were struggling to find any consistency.

"The lack of respect for the jersey for some might be causing some of Cronulla's demise," he said.

"Let's hope they can find some renewed attitude in coming weeks or they'll be at the bottom of the ladder before you can say sardines."

Here is Minto's Round 6 preview, including his tips.

Knights v Broncos: Round 6 sees the Broncos face off against the Knights. Coming off a loss to the Storm, the Knights will be smarting and keen to iron out some of the kinks. Look to the clash in the forwards to decide this battle - Klemmer and Saifiti against Haas and Lodge. May the best pack on the night be rewarded. Knights by 4.

Rabbitohs v Warriors: In the first Friday night clash the Rabbitohs will square off with the Warriors. South Sydney hit their straps last week to down the Titans comfortably which would be a shot in the arm for Wayne's men. The Warriors have been up and down and will be hard to back in this one. Rabbitohs by 12.

Penrith v Storm: NSW halfback Nathan Cleary against Queensland five-eighth Cameron Munster makes for good viewing. Two teams in reasonably good form going into this clash. With Penrith aiming up against the Eels last week, I'd be keen to back them but on this occasion I'm sticking with consistency and the Storm are more consistent than any other team. Storm by 6.

Titans v Dragons: The Dragons will come into this clash with some much-needed confidence after breaking the drought in their game last week which also gave coach Paul McGregor a lifeline somewhat. Ben Hunt's performance at nine was pleasing for the 'Red V' and will give their faithful some hope. The Titans are not giving their new coach much joy on the other hand and will be looking to improve weekly to get some hope of being a finals contender in coming years. Titans by 6.

Yeppoon’s Harry Grant in action for the Wests Tigers in their Round 5 clash with the Canberra Raiders. Picture: AAP Image/Brendon Thorne

Wests Tigers v Cowboys: Harry Grant continues to grow in confidence and will only be better for each run. His side fought hard last game against a Raiders side equally committed. The Cowboys are wishy washy to date and are hard to like on current form. But I like to stick firm and back the boys in the north. Cowboys by 8.

Roosters v Eels: The clash of the round sees the two heavyweights go head-to-head. The Eels are unbeaten and the Roosters are in scintillating form. I can't back against the Roosters on current form and if they can keep this momentum they will be extremely hard to stop. This will be a cracker. Roosters by 4.

Raiders v Sea Eagles: Both sides come off good wins with the Raiders playing a spirited Tigers team last week and the Sea Eagles fighting back to overcome the Broncos. What I saw from Canberra last week has confirmed for me what we though before the season began - they are real contenders in the 2020 season. Canberra by 6.

Sharks v Bulldogs: The last game of the round will finish with the Sharks taking on the Dogs. Both sides come into the clash on the back of heavy losses and will be looking for redemption. I'm going with the Sharks to bounce back. They have too many quality players to repeat last week's performance. The Sharks by 10.

