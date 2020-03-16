Who shone for Capras women in their first win

OUTSTANDING EFFORT:: CQ Capras' lock Kailah Rogers, pictured in a pre-season trial, starred in the team’s Round 1 win on Sunday. Picture: Jann Houley

RUGBY LEAGUE: A desperate 20m chase by Mackenzie Reid in the dying minutes of a physical battle on Sunday epitomised the spirit of the CQ Capras, according to coach Amanda Ohl.

The Capras ran out 14-6 winners against Easts Tigers in the opening round of the BHP Premiership in Brisbane on Sunday.

Captain and Jillaroos star Chelsea Baker scored the team’s first try off a good offload from lock Kailah Rogers.

Winger Bree Spreadborough crossed for their second in the 22nd minute and centre Kelli Dunlop was rewarded for a tireless effort with a try midway through the second half.

Ohl used the word “tough” to sum up the performance.

“Everyone just really dug deep. The players got done what they needed to do and it was a very good team effort,” she said.

Coach Amanda Ohl: “It relaxes the shoulders a little bit to know that we’ve got those two points under our belt.”

“The girls just put in a tough, gritty defensive effort.

“In the last three minutes of the game Mackenzie Reid had the legs to chase someone 20m and grab her jersey so that just shows what kind of determination these girls have got.”

Ohl said as expected, Easts came hard through the middle but the Capras scrambling defence and sheer determination held them at bay.

The Capras led 10-nil at half-time but the coach believes it could have been a much bigger margin had the half chances stuck.

Ohl praised Gemma Brennan who had to slot into second row when State of Origin squad member Elle Stitt was ruled out late Friday.

Rogers was a standout, getting through a mountain of work to be voted the Capras players’ player and sharing the Player of the Match award.

“Chelsea Baker was good in attack, Kelli Dunlop was outstanding in the centres and our wingers, Bree Spreadborough and Krystal Sulter, did everything required of them.

“Mackenzie Reid is growing with every game she plays. She’s getting more confident and picking the right time to run and when to pass.”

Mackenzie Reid is growing in confidence with every game for the CQ Capras. Picture: Jann Houley

Ohl said it was a great to be off to a winning start.

“We’re still finding our feet so it just takes a load off. It relaxes the shoulders a little bit to know that we’ve got those two points under our belt.

“We went down there thinking and believing that we should beat Easts and we did that so first task achieved.”

The Capras this weekend host Ipswich Brothers who were beaten 24-10 by NQ Gold Stars, the team the Capras beat by two points in their second pre-season trial.

Ohl expects Stitt to play and said there would be some other forced changes to this weekend’s line-up.

“Like every other team in the competition, they’re going to be big and strong and they’re going to come again at us right down the middle of the park.

“We just need a little need a little bit more structure. Unforced errors and the uncompleted sets that we didn’t get through this weekend is something we’ll be looking to address this week.”

RESULTS

Intrust Super Cup: Easts Tigers d CQ Capras 44-4

BHP Premiership: CQ Capras d Easts Tigers 14-6

Hastings Deering Colts: Easts Tigers d CQ Capras 22-14

Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup: Easts Tigers d CQ Capras 52-18