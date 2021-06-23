Menu
Login
Rugby League

Who starred in young Capras stirring come-from-behind win

Pam McKay
23rd Jun 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Front rower Keinan Smith bagged a double in the CQ Capras Colts’ stirring come-from-behind win against the Northern Pride.

Trailing 26-12 at the break, the talented outfit ran in four second-half tries to secure a 34-30 win at Browne Park on Saturday.

Coach Lionel Harbin said it was an impressive victory, and he praised his players for staying focused despite the half-time deficit.

He said Smith and backrower Thallon Peters, who was playing his first game in the under-21 division, brought plenty of energy off the bench and were instrumental in the team’s second-half resurgence.

The kicking game of halfback Peyton Jenkins, the tireless efforts of forwards Sam Strohfeldt and Mitch Leard-Lamont and the positional play of fullback AJ Gudgeon were also features of the win.

Harbin said he was always confident his team would come back.

“Even though on the scoreboard we were behind, I felt that towards the back end of the first half we were starting to get the momentum,” he said.

Keinan Smith scored two tries for the CQ Capras Colts in their 34-30 win over the Northern Pride on Saturday.
Keinan Smith scored two tries for the CQ Capras Colts in their 34-30 win over the Northern Pride on Saturday.

“They had a lot of ball in the first half and got some tries on us, but I knew if we had a fair share of the footy we had points in us.

“That proved to be the case in the second half.”

The Capras have had four wins and five losses and are sitting 11th on a congested ladder.

They have this weekend off before hosting the second-placed Easts Tigers on July 3.

Harbin said that would be a tough assignment.

“The Tigers are probably the form team of the comp,” he said.

“They’re a very good side; they have big forwards and good halves that are in the Melbourne Storm system.

“We just need to get our preparation right and focus on what we need to do and hopefully that will transfer onto the field.

“We’re still a chance of making the top eight but we just need to take it one week at a time.

“The most pleasing thing with this age group is watching the boys learn and develop as players.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk motorist jailed for 8th disqualified driving offence

        Premium Content Drunk motorist jailed for 8th disqualified driving offence

        Crime A Rockhampton motorist not only drove while disqualified, he was also drunk and was on a suspended sentence for driving disqualified after being in a crash.

        ‘Right for the eyes’: Rogue bird attacks CBD shoppers

        Premium Content ‘Right for the eyes’: Rogue bird attacks CBD shoppers

        News It seems nothing can be done about a pint-sized offender attacking shoppers at a...

        Seriously injured veteran jockey counting his blessings

        Premium Content Seriously injured veteran jockey counting his blessings

        Horses John Stephens: ‘The doctors have told me how lucky I was not to have severed the...

        Car crashes into power pole in North Rockhampton

        Premium Content Car crashes into power pole in North Rockhampton

        News Emergency services are attending a car crash where a wire has come down on the...