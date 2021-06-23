Who starred in young Capras stirring come-from-behind win

Front rower Keinan Smith bagged a double in the CQ Capras Colts’ stirring come-from-behind win against the Northern Pride.

Trailing 26-12 at the break, the talented outfit ran in four second-half tries to secure a 34-30 win at Browne Park on Saturday.

Coach Lionel Harbin said it was an impressive victory, and he praised his players for staying focused despite the half-time deficit.

He said Smith and backrower Thallon Peters, who was playing his first game in the under-21 division, brought plenty of energy off the bench and were instrumental in the team’s second-half resurgence.

The kicking game of halfback Peyton Jenkins, the tireless efforts of forwards Sam Strohfeldt and Mitch Leard-Lamont and the positional play of fullback AJ Gudgeon were also features of the win.

Harbin said he was always confident his team would come back.

“Even though on the scoreboard we were behind, I felt that towards the back end of the first half we were starting to get the momentum,” he said.

“They had a lot of ball in the first half and got some tries on us, but I knew if we had a fair share of the footy we had points in us.

“That proved to be the case in the second half.”

The Capras have had four wins and five losses and are sitting 11th on a congested ladder.

They have this weekend off before hosting the second-placed Easts Tigers on July 3.

Harbin said that would be a tough assignment.

“The Tigers are probably the form team of the comp,” he said.

“They’re a very good side; they have big forwards and good halves that are in the Melbourne Storm system.

“We just need to get our preparation right and focus on what we need to do and hopefully that will transfer onto the field.

“We’re still a chance of making the top eight but we just need to take it one week at a time.

“The most pleasing thing with this age group is watching the boys learn and develop as players.”