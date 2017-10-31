Who the bookies are backing to win CQ?

POPULAR gambling website Sportsbet is predicting a Labor cleansweep of CQ at the coming Queensland election.

Despite having the LNP at $1.75 to win the state, the bookies have listed the ALP as hot favourites in Rockhampton and also strong leaders in Keppel and Mirani.

Rockhampton is traditionally a safe Labor seat, so there's little surprise Sportsbet has CQ public housing boss Barry O'Rourke at $1.05.

Wade Rothery has been announced as One Nation's Rockhampton candidate

They've then got former footballer Wade Rothery, representing One Nation, at $8 and the LNP's Douglas Rodgers the outsider at $21.

LNP candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers.

In Keppel, which is predicted to be a hard-fought contest, Labor's incumbent and new mum Brittany Lauga was at $1.33 this morning.

Her LNP rival and former Southern Downs Mayor Peter Blundell at $3.50.

LNP candidate for Keppel, Peter Blundell

One Nation's Matt Loth was at $12.

One Nation candidate for the seat of Keppel, Matthew Loth.

Meanwhile in Mirani, experienced political operator Jim Pearce is a $1.50 leader with the LNP's Kerry Latter at $3.60. This is tipped as One Nation's best chance in CQ with the part at $5.50.

The Greens are priced at $51 in all seats.