Who the bookies are backing to win CQ?

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton Labor candidate Barry O'Rouke.
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton Labor candidate Barry O'Rouke. Allan Reinikka ROK291017alabor1

POPULAR gambling website Sportsbet is predicting a Labor cleansweep of CQ at the coming Queensland election.

Despite having the LNP at $1.75 to win the state, the bookies have listed the ALP as hot favourites in Rockhampton and also strong leaders in Keppel and Mirani.

Rockhampton is traditionally a safe Labor seat, so there's little surprise Sportsbet has CQ public housing boss Barry O'Rourke at $1.05.

Wade Rothery has been announced as One Nation's Rockhampton candidate with an election looming.
Wade Rothery has been announced as One Nation's Rockhampton candidate with an election looming. Shayla Bulloch

They've then got former footballer Wade Rothery, representing One Nation, at $8 and the LNP's Douglas Rodgers the outsider at $21.

LNP candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers.
LNP candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers. Chris Ison ROK301017clnp2

In Keppel, which is predicted to be a hard-fought contest, Labor's incumbent and new mum Brittany Lauga was at $1.33 this morning.

Her LNP rival and former Southern Downs Mayor Peter Blundell at $3.50.

LNP candidate for Keppel, Peter Blundell
LNP candidate for Keppel, Peter Blundell Chris Ison ROK301017clnp3

One Nation's Matt Loth was at $12.

One Nation candidate for the seat of Keppel, Matthew Loth.
One Nation candidate for the seat of Keppel, Matthew Loth. One Nation

Meanwhile in Mirani, experienced political operator Jim Pearce is a $1.50 leader with the LNP's Kerry Latter at $3.60. This is tipped as One Nation's best chance in CQ with the part at $5.50.

The Greens are priced at $51 in all seats.

