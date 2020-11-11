Menu
Biloela's Matt Sahquist and Don Macklyn fired to victory on the Capricorn Resort fairways.
Golf

Who took the honours in CQ four-ball championships

Pam McKay
11th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
BILOELA’S Matt Sahquist and Don Macklyn have won the 2020 Central Queensland men’s four-ball stableford championships.

They finished with the best point score of 47 at the Capricorn Resort on Sunday.

The Town of 1770’s Geoff Nash and Dale Cameron finished as runners-up after they survived a countback from fellow club members Neville Hughes and Craig MacNamara after both pairs returned 46 points.

The teams event winners were Liz Price, Dale Cameron, Craig MacNamara, Neville Hughes, Geoff Nash and Shirley Clark.
The ladies event was won by Wowan’s Kaylie Myles and Shai Pearce with 42 points.

They were one point clear of Yeppoon’s Nadine Battilana and Keri Wilson, who also had to survive a countback after they carded 41 points, along with Boyne Island’s Shirley Clark and Liz Prize and North Rockhampton’s Deb Carige and Joy Coombes.

The annual teams event was won by Neville Hughes and Craig MacNamara (46 points), Geoff Nash and Dale Cameron (46 points) and Shirley Clark and Liz Prize (41 points).

