Who, when, where: Police detail alleged 7 car stealing spree

A 27-year-old Wandal man is currently assisting investigators in relation to a string of offences allegedly committed between Rockhampton and Stanwell yesterday.

Here are the events as police will allege they unfolded:

CAR ONE

Time: 9.40am

Location: Meikleville Hill

Vehicle: 4WD wagon

Persons: He allegedly threatened a neighbour with a knife before walking to the next property and forcing a 44-year-old man out of his wagon and drove away. He was intercepted near Ironpot but got away, going on to collide with a station wagon on Knight St around 10.30am

CAR TWO

Time: 11.50am

Location: Capricorn Highway

Vehicle: Ford ute

Persons: He allegedly drove onto a work site, causing workers to take evasive action, and stole the Ford. He is then alleged to have driven to a service station on Anakie Sapphire Road, Sapphire and attempted to refuel, without success.

CAR THREE

Time 1.50pm

Location: Capricorn Highway, Emerald

Vehicle: Red hatchback

Persons: He allegedly threatened a 37-year-old woman, and stole her hatchback. It was later found abandoned in Vine Tree Road, Anakie Siding shortly after.

CAR FOUR

Time: 2pm

Location: Vine Tree Road

Vehicle: Isuzu wagon

Persons: He allegedly stole an Isuzu wagon from Vine Tree Road which was later observed by police being driven dangerously on the Capricorn Highway towards Emerald. The Isuzu evaded interception through a series of dangerous manoeuvres causing police and other road users to swerve off-road.

CAR FIVE:

Time: After 2pm

Location: Capricorn Highway

Vehicle: Ford SUV

Persons: He allegedly assaulted the 73-year-old owner of the SUV, and later collided with a Hyundai hatchback on Beezley St. The SUV was driven toward the outskirts of Emerald where police successfully deployed a tyre deflation device. The man fled the damaged car before allegedly assaulting a 52-year-old man in an Isuzu ute nearby. Police intervened and the man fled on foot.

CAR SIX

Time: Not stated

Location: Capricorn Highway outside Emerald

Vehicle: Audi wagon

Persons: He allegedly forced his way into a 61-year-old woman’s Audi, making her drive down the highway, before letting her and her passengers (men aged 29 and 34) out of the car.

CAR SEVEN

Time: before 6.30pm

Location: Bluff

Vehicle: Toyota HiLux ute

Persons: He allegedly pulled the Audi directly into the path of a 22-year-old man, causing him to stop. He allegedly forced him out of the car and drove the ute east toward Dingo.

ARREST: Just before 6.30pm police successfully deployed another tyre deflation device on the Capricorn Highway near Stanwell.

The ute came to a stop and then allegedly reversed into the front of a police vehicle.

The man was then taken into custody.

