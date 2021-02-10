Menu
Crime

Who, when, where: Police detail alleged 7 car stealing spree

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
10th Feb 2021 4:38 PM
A 27-year-old Wandal man is currently assisting investigators in relation to a string of offences allegedly committed between Rockhampton and Stanwell yesterday.

Here are the events as police will allege they unfolded:

CAR ONE

  • Time: 9.40am
  • Location: Meikleville Hill
  • Vehicle: 4WD wagon
  • Persons: He allegedly threatened a neighbour with a knife before walking to the next property and forcing a 44-year-old man out of his wagon and drove away. He was intercepted near Ironpot but got away, going on to collide with a station wagon on Knight St around 10.30am

READ MORE: Watch: Car rear-ended during alleged eight hour crime spree

The damage to Travis Whiting's Subaru Forester when it was rear-ended on Moores Creek Rd.
CAR TWO

  • Time: 11.50am
  • Location: Capricorn Highway
  • Vehicle: Ford ute
  • Persons: He allegedly drove onto a work site, causing workers to take evasive action, and stole the Ford. He is then alleged to have driven to a service station on Anakie Sapphire Road, Sapphire and attempted to refuel, without success.

CAR THREE

  • Time 1.50pm
  • Location: Capricorn Highway, Emerald
  • Vehicle: Red hatchback
  • Persons: He allegedly threatened a 37-year-old woman, and stole her hatchback. It was later found abandoned in Vine Tree Road, Anakie Siding shortly after.

CAR FOUR

  • Time: 2pm
  • Location: Vine Tree Road
  • Vehicle: Isuzu wagon
  • Persons: He allegedly stole an Isuzu wagon from Vine Tree Road which was later observed by police being driven dangerously on the Capricorn Highway towards Emerald. The Isuzu evaded interception through a series of dangerous manoeuvres causing police and other road users to swerve off-road.

CAR FIVE:

  • Time: After 2pm
  • Location: Capricorn Highway
  • Vehicle: Ford SUV
  • Persons: He allegedly assaulted the 73-year-old owner of the SUV, and later collided with a Hyundai hatchback on Beezley St. The SUV was driven toward the outskirts of Emerald where police successfully deployed a tyre deflation device. The man fled the damaged car before allegedly assaulting a 52-year-old man in an Isuzu ute nearby. Police intervened and the man fled on foot.

CAR SIX

  • Time: Not stated
  • Location: Capricorn Highway outside Emerald
  • Vehicle: Audi wagon
  • Persons: He allegedly forced his way into a 61-year-old woman’s Audi, making her drive down the highway, before letting her and her passengers (men aged 29 and 34) out of the car.

CAR SEVEN

  • Time: before 6.30pm
  • Location: Bluff
  • Vehicle: Toyota HiLux ute
  • Persons: He allegedly pulled the Audi directly into the path of a 22-year-old man, causing him to stop. He allegedly forced him out of the car and drove the ute east toward Dingo.

Milton Plath was the one that got away on Tuesday afternoon
READ MORE: Man allegedly carjacked while on his way to work at CQ mine

ARREST: Just before 6.30pm police successfully deployed another tyre deflation device on the Capricorn Highway near Stanwell.

The ute came to a stop and then allegedly reversed into the front of a police vehicle.

The man was then taken into custody.

VIDEO: Police capture man after car theft spree across CQ

WATCH: Car rear-ended during alleged eight hour crime spree

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

