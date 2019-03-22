Who will be crowned winners this year?

DON'T miss your chance to win one of a host of big prizes this show season.

As the 2019 Rockhampton Show approaches, huge prizes are up for grabs for the winners of the 2019 Miss Showgirl and Rural Ambassador Awards.

As part of this great opportunity, Visa cards worth up to $1000 are ready to be won for the Miss Showgirl Award.

You can check out two judged events for the award, which is the Mother's Day high tea on May 12, followed by a cocktail evening on June 7.

If you are interested in fashion, enhancing your career options and hope to fundraise for your chosen charity, make sure to nominate and invite your friends along to the judged events.

The first prize recipient for the Miss Showgirl Award will be granted a $1000 Visa card, while second place will receive a $500 card and third will be given a $200 one.

Visit www.rockyshow.com. au/get-involved/stockland- rockhampton-frenchville- sports-club-miss-showgirl- award to get involved.

Meanwhile, the Rural Ambassador Award winner and runners-up will also have the chance to win the same prizes.

Their judged events include a Paradise Lagoons dinner event on May 3 and a cocktail evening on June 7.

Visit www.rockyshow.com. au/get-involved/stockland-rockhampton-frenchville-sports-club-rural-ambassador- award for more information.

Phone the show committee on 07 4936 8800.