Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ENTER NOW: Thomo's Betta Home Living Chris Thomasson shows up the campervan which some lucky shopper will win before 2pm today n the car park. It has been supplied by Guardian Campers and RV Centre and is worth $23,000 with $3,000 worth of extras.
ENTER NOW: Thomo's Betta Home Living Chris Thomasson shows up the campervan which some lucky shopper will win before 2pm today n the car park. It has been supplied by Guardian Campers and RV Centre and is worth $23,000 with $3,000 worth of extras. Jann Houley
Business

Who will be the lucky winner of the $23k camper trailer?

vanessa jarrett
by
5th Jan 2019 1:00 AM

BY 2PM today someone will be the lucky winner to take home a brand-new camper trailer.

Thomo's Betta Home Living is hosting an event to celebrate the drawing of their latest and biggest raffle.

The competition has been running for the past six weeks.

For each $200 a customer spends, they are given an entry to win the camper trailer.

The trailer has been donated by Rockhampton business, Guardian Campers and RV Centre on Yaamba rd.

It is worth over $23,000 and has another $3000 worth of extras added on, including solar panels, portable toilet and a Waeco fridge/freezer.

Throughout the day, the North Chargers football club will have a sausage sizzle going with drinks from 9am.

Chris Thomasson with some of the newest technology with Samsung fridges with integrated tablets installed.
Chris Thomasson with some of the newest technology with Samsung fridges with integrated tablets installed. Jann Houley

With the promotion held in the lead-up to Christmas and for Boxing Day, there will be many customers eagerly waiting to see if their ticket is a winner.

"As the promotion has gone on and it has gained momentum, people are getting excited,” store manager Chris Thomasson said.

"It wouldn't surprise us tomorrow to have 1000 people out the front.

"For us it's very exciting too.”

camper trailer thomo's betta home living tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    TC PENNY: What will she do next? Where will she go?

    premium_icon TC PENNY: What will she do next? Where will she go?

    Weather Fingers crossed substantial rain will fall to farmers out west

    • 5th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    Yeppoon singer captivates music industry with debut single

    premium_icon Yeppoon singer captivates music industry with debut single

    News D e n n i s. is one to watch in 2019

    • 5th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    Mild season but flu strikes in Central Queensland

    premium_icon Mild season but flu strikes in Central Queensland

    Health Flu spike comes at the end of the mildest flu season in five years

    • 5th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    Great Keppel Island regional tourism legend recognised

    premium_icon Great Keppel Island regional tourism legend recognised

    News Great Keppel Island girl's passion for regional tourism unrivalled

    • 5th Jan 2019 1:00 AM

    Local Partners