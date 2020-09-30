LETTERS: Who will pay for election promises?

THE $12 billion shortfall in infrastructure spending concocted by federal LNP MP Ted O'Brien (C-M, Sep 28) ignores his party's unfair treatment of Queenslanders.

After the Campbell Newman cuts, it includes the reinstatement of frontline public servants by the Palaszczuk government that have assisted Queensland's outstanding success in managing health and other services, including contact tracing and border management during suppression of the COVID pandemic.

As a consequence, everyday life and the internal economy is returning to normal in Queensland.

It also includes the amounts we were short-changed when other states were given extra handouts after asset sales, and ignores the clear preference of Queenslanders to retain ownership of state businesses.

Looking to the future, the Queensland LNP expects its federal mates to fund its "bold" election promises topped by the "new" Bradfield Scheme and dual carriageway upgrade of the Bruce Highway to Cairns.

Each of these will cost tens of billions of unfunded dollars over many decades that will need inputs of as yet uncommitted federal grants.

I suspect a federal bailout of the state LNP on such an unprecedented scale will be a bridge too far to cross.

Even with its revisions, the Bradfield Scheme is fraught with economic and engineering dangers. And the Bruce Highway isn't the only Queensland road needing upgrade.

In contrast, the Palaszczuk government is offering sensible water management and progressive road upgrade policies assuming fair federal assistance without the blackmail of asset sales.

Donald Maclean, Fig Tree Pocket

IT IS not long now before Queenslanders will have the ability to judge the performance of the Labor government at the ballot box.

It is obvious that the COVID-19 pandemic is going to be their selling point on how they have saved us.

And, yes, there is no doubt that the results have been great in that Queenslanders listened to the health advice provided.

The government appears to have double standards in regard to allowing movie stars and AFL players through our borders while ordinary Australians have been stopped and prevented from attending funerals.

It is convenient for the government to have everyone focusing on this pandemic and not on the economic crisis Queensland is in.

It is also convenient that the government will not release the budget until after the election.

The budget would reveal to Queenslanders the full extent of our financial position and debt.

How can we trust this government's economic recovery plan when there is no budget to prove where the funding will come from?

Leyland Barnett, Rockhampton

*********

BRIDGE TO BORDER BUBBLE

IT WAS with some amusement that I read the onus was on the Queensland government to take advantage of a proposed border bubble with New Zealand (C-M, Sep 29).

In the first place, the only jurisdiction that can open international borders to countries and celebrities is the federal government.

Secondly, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern may want a say in this matter as well. So far, she has only mentioned the "possibility" of there being a state-by-state bubble before Christmas.

I think Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk should be allowed to cross that bridge when she comes to it.

Francis Carroll, Moorooka

REEF STILL IN DANGER

MIKE O'Connor's column, "Reef's health defies the prophets of doom" (C-M, Sep 29), is misleading.

It suggests that the Reef's health is OK and those prophesying its imminent death have been proved wrong.

It may be true that only 3 per cent of the Reef has been damaged by agricultural run-off. But that disregards that 60 per cent of the Reef has been affected by bleaching in the past five years, 25 per cent of it severely.

According to authorities, this can lead to "high levels of mortality".

Mass coral bleaching is caused by higher ocean temperatures and never occurred in the Great Barrier Reef before 1998. And higher ocean temperatures are caused by burning gas, oil and coal.

If we continue with high levels of emissions, the Reef will die - not imminently, but inevitably, according to the laws of physics.

We, in Australia and other countries, may choose to ignore this, but these laws will continue to operate inexorably nonetheless.

Dermot Dorgan, Ashgrove

*********

TRUMP'S TAX TRICKS

HERE we go again. Another billionaire outed using loopholes in the tax system to pay little or no tax while the rest of us fund the necessities of government.

Jason Ward's opinion piece (C-M, Sep 29) points to new revelations that US President Donald Trump has used tax avoidance schemes to do just that.

This is a worldwide problem presided over by weak governments.

How ironic to think that our own federal government spent time, effort and money chasing the little guy with its ill-fated Robodebt recovery scheme, but is too gutless to chase with the same determination the billions of dollars avoided by the loopholes in our tax system.

Valdy Kwitowski, Salisbury

IT BEGGARS belief that the mainstream media in the US is apoplectic about Donald Trump's tax returns.

How many US multimillionaires minimise their tax liabilities, and how many Hollywood celebrities do the same? How many of the world's biggest companies pay less tax than middle-class workers?

It takes a clever accountant to know how to manipulate the tax rules, and the practice is not confined to the US.

Tax havens are a way of life for the fortunate fat cats, who amass their fortunes from the workers.

Those pre-election loudmouths in the US who are living in glass houses should be very circumspect with their choice of ammunition.

Peter Corran, Wakerley

********

The next Broncos head coach Kevin Walters. Picture: Richard Walker

HANG IN FOR BIG CHANGES AT BRONCOS

WHAT all Queenslanders wanted finally has been granted.

Kevin Walters will coach the Broncos on a two-year contract (C-M, Sep 29) and possibly beyond.

We didn't have to wait for Christmas to bring us that result.

All our bedtime prayers and sweating it out did the trick on that one, and now it has happened we are all in for a rollercoaster ride with Kevvie in charge.

The Redcliffe Dolphins are hot to trot to get an NRL licence, tabling an exciting offer, and with a huge list of players, good, bad and indifferent, off contract at the end of the 2020 season, there will be many knocking on the front door of the Dolphins if they get the nod.

And can the QRL pull off a "Big Mal" return as a fill-in as the Queensland 2020 State of Origin coach if Walters has to resign on joining the Broncos?

All this along with the possibility that Craig Bellamy will relocate to our state and become the director of coaching at the Broncos after his Storm coaching career finishes at the end of season 2021.

It will be an interesting few months and 2021 season ahead as we hopefully transition out of the coronavirus.

Les Bryant, Durack

********

ALL WASHED UP

IT APPEARS that watch-house staff are expected to be multi-skilled in this age of COVID-19.

The priority is now laundering the linen of the inmates (C-M, Sep 28) while hourly checks have been scaled back.

Why not have the inmates do their own laundry during exercise breaks while under police guard to free up the staff to undertake the duties they were trained for?

Helen Holdey, Brighton

*********

SHOW OF LOST RESPECT

IT IS reported that Harry and Meghan's proposed Kardashian-type Netflix show will be a "fascinating insight and Meghan hopes viewers will get to see the real her" (C-M,

Sep 29).

The real Meghan is already plain to see. She was given a magnificent wedding by the Queen, was allowed to quit the royal family yet keep her title, and now with Harry mouths platitudes about philanthropic causes.

The show no doubt will make money for Netflix and the Sussexes but with it will go all respect for poor Harry.

Roseanne Schneider, Toowoomba

*********

