Who would have thought science could be this fun?

SCIENCE is the field of study concerned with discovering and describing the world around us by observing and experimenting.

Sophie Bobillier loves it so much, she's travelling around the country for the next month talking about it.

For the first time in 10 years, Rockhampton will be lucky enough to experience the travelling public science exhibition when it opens at the Central Queensland University on Sunday.

Science circus presenter Sophie, 36, said the public should prepare for an action packed day with over 40 hands on exhibits to experience and science shows happening every half an hour.

TEACHING: Science circus presenter Sophie Bobillier will be your guide on this scientific journey. Contributed

"Our aim is to try and enthuse young people about science to see the relevance of science in our daily life and also to empower them to be able to talk about it,” Sophie said.

"The response has been really great, we're met with so much excitement.”

She said the kids were really enthusiastic about the hands on exhibits, as were their parents who were learning interesting activities they could try in their own homes.

SCIENCE: You never know what you'll see and learn at the science circus. Steve Keough

Sophie said there able to their test how fast they can throw and how fast their reflexes were or they could try her favourite activity in a dark tent where you can strike pose and freeze your shadow on the wall.

"We're also going to have science shows every half an hour and those are the shows where you might see my colleges holding fire in their hands, or lying on a bed of nails or levitating beach balls, or trying to fool you with some mind tricks.”

FIRING UP: Bronte Black demonstrates how to safely hold a fireball. Contribution

Sophie arrived at her present role as a science circus presenter after spending a decade teaching chemistry in Singapore.

"I was really looking for a way try and better my skills in communication to be a better teacher and I came across this particular outreach degree where you had to travel around Australia doing science shows.

"I thought that sounded like the most exciting thing for a degree I've ever heard so I signed up.”

Sophie started her one year course in January with her fellow 16 presenters in the Science Circus, who educate between 800 to a few thousand visitors at each destination.

Rockhampton is the first stop on this tour and the students are really exciting to escape their freezing Canberra base to continue on the exciting journey of increasing scientific literacy in the community.

The Shell Questacon Science Circus is run by Questacon in partnership between Shell and the Australian National University with all money earned recycled back into the program.