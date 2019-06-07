Who'll get the rain in Capricornia this weekend?

WET DAY: This rainfall map shows Capricornia's forecast for Saturday. Bureau of Meteorology (BoM)

RAIN is on its way thanks to an an upper level, low pressure system heading from South Australia towards Queensland.

Capricornia could see rainfalls from 6-18mm on Saturday with 8-18mm predicted to fall in Rockhampton, according to Michael Gray from the Bureau of Meteorology.

Also, Emerald could see falls between 4mm and 15mm on Saturday also.

Boaties might like to think twice about heading out on Saturday with 2-3m swells forecast in southern waters settling to below one metre.

North of Cape Capricorn seas are forecast from 1.5-2m.

Mr Gray said coastal regions such as Yeppoon were likely to see showers into early next week.

Yeppoon has a 30 per cent chance of rain on Sunday.

For the rest of next week, Rockhampton weather will be partly cloudy with maximum temperatures staying around 26 degrees with overnight lows at about 14 degrees.

Yeppoon will be cooler with top temperatures ranging from 23-25 degrees and overnight lows from 12-13 degrees.

Emerald can expect similar temperatures to the coast.