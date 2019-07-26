Whooping cough outbreak hits Rocky

Nine-year-old Charlotte Marshall had a nasty bout of whooping cough last year which lasted for more than two weeks and caused her to suffer episodes of severe choking which lasted for 30 seconds each time.

A WHOOPING cough outbreak has Rockhampton's childcare centres and schools on high alert with 14 confirmed cases in the area this month.

Central Queensland Public Health Unit director Dr Gulam Khandaker said whooping cough numbers could be highly variable from month-to-month due to multiple cases often occurring in clusters.

"The number of cases for July could be considered slightly higher than average due to increased community awareness of pertussis (whooping cough) resulting in an increase in testing and confirmed cases,” he said.

"The number of cases around Central Queensland in recent months are not considered unusual and have not triggered any outbreak response from the Central Queensland Public Health Unit.”

Health authorities have warned parents and carers to be vigilant. Peter Gardiner

Whooping cough bacteria are highly infectious and are spread to other people by an infected person coughing and sneezing.

The infection can also be passed on through direct contact with infected secretions from the mouth or nose.

One Rockhampton childcare centre this week sent notification to parents, asking them to be vigilant.

"We have been advised that there are members within our community with confirmed cases of whooping cough,” the email said.

"Whilst whooping cough has not reached our service, we have attached a fact sheet on whooping cough for our families to monitor for any signs and symptoms.

"If we receive a confirmed case within our service, we will advise families as soon as possible.”

Dr Khandaker said for adolescents and adults, the infection often caused only a persistent cough but the ramifications for infants were much more serious.

"For babies and young children it can be life threatening,” he said.

Dr Khandaker said it may take up to 21 days for signs and symptoms to develop following exposure to whooping cough.

"Whooping cough often starts like a cold with a runny nose, sneezing and tiredness over several days, and then the characteristic coughing bouts develop.

"These bouts can be very severe and frightening, and may end with a crowing noise (the 'whoop') as air is drawn back into the chest.

"Coughing episodes are frequently followed by gagging or vomiting.”

People showing whooping cough symptoms are advised to exclude themselves from work or school immediately and see a general practitioner for early diagnosis and treatment before going to an emergency department.

Dr Khandaker said vaccination was the best protection against whooping cough and it provided good protection to very young children.

He said symptoms were often less severe in a vaccinated person but they could still remain infectious during the early stage of the disease.

Dr Khandaker said it was important for parents to check that their children's vaccinations against whooping cough were up-to-date.

"If your child has missed any of their scheduled vaccinations, please discuss with your GP.

"We strongly recommend that pregnant women get a pertussis vaccine in the third trimester of every pregnancy as this provides protection directly to their newborn baby.”