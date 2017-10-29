Whopper barra second biggest in comp's 19 year history

MAMMOTH FISH: Lou Moore caught the biggest fish of the comp. It was 1330mm (1.33m) long.

OVER three days in the Fitzroy River 484 barramundi and 197 redfin were caught, making this years Rocky Barra Bounty a success.

With water conditions not the best due to rain and the opening of the barrage gates, teams were forced to cast their rods down the southern end of the river, near Port Alma where the water was cleaner.

Despite somewhat challenging conditions, the competition results came close to what the committee originally forecast.

Committee member and co-founder of the competition Bill Sawynok says they estimated around 500 barramundi to be caught along with 150 redfin.

Rocky Bara Bounty's Bill Sawynok says this years comp was up on last years. Allan Reinikka ROK261017abara1

"We had 484 barramundi caught, 197 redfin caught and quite a few other species of fish caught,” he said.

"Within the barramundi there were 15 fish that were over a metre long which we call trophy fish.

"With the redfin there were 45 over a metre long which is really quite amazing.”

Mr Sawynok said the results were up on last years.

"Last year was much more difficult because we had the same sort of thing with the fresh (water) coming down the river but last year it effected the whole area so results were considerably down,” he said.

"This year the results are actually very close to what we forecast before they opened the barrage gates.

"Fortunately this year the water towards the bottom end of port Alma was still very good, it wasn't effected by that flooding (of fresh water).”

This year the event drew new competitors with 118 individuals catching barramundi out of the registered 174.

"That's a pretty high ratio,” Mr Sawynok said.

The biggest barramundi caught over the three days measured in at 1.33 meters while the largest redfin was 1.32 meters in length.

"The 1.33 meter barramundi is the second largest barramundi caught across the whole 19 years of the bounty,” Mr Sawynok said.

"The average size of redfin is also way up on previous years and this year is the second highest number of redfins we've caught in any bounty.”