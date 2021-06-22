Magnetic Island resident Aaron Rodwell believes he will soon be entering the Guinness Book of Records after scooping a once-in-a-lifetime find.

The humungous sand dollar, otherwise known as a starfish sea urchin, reportedly beats its nearest rival by more than 5cm in size, and takes pride of place among Mr Rodwell's family heirlooms.

To put the discovery in perspective, sand dollars usually average the size of a 50c piece.

The massive sand dollar found by Aaron Rodwell

"I found it years ago when I was travelling around Australia. It was at a place called Point Samson in Western Australia and I picked it up and was just amazed," Mr Rodwell said.

"I gave it to my mum as a gift and then I moved to Magnetic Island, and my mum is starting to give me a lot of stuff and she brought the sand dollar with her.

"I knew it was special, but I really got a sense of how special it was when I showed a friend a smaller sand dollar I found, and they were like "whoa", and then I did the whole Crocodile Dundee thing and said 'you ain't seen nothing'.

"I said out loud it had to be a world record, and then it got me thinking and I started having a look on Google.

"It turns out I was right, it actually is the biggest ever found."

The size of Mr Rodwell's sand dollar is 21.59cm across the length and 17.18cm at its narrowest.

The biggest current sand dollar is reportedly 15.97cm across the length and 13.2cm at its narrowest.

"You get sand dollars around the island and you can find them, but this is once-in-a-lifetime," Mr Rodwell said.

"The next biggest sand dollar is not even close."

Mr Rodwell is applying for his Guinness world record and hopes to have it confirmed in coming months.

Originally published as WHOPPER: Fisho's massive find heading for record books