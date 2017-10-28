News

Whopping catches: Big fish biting in Barra Bounty

Peter Dean wtih a 1010mm barramundi caught at 10.50am on October 27 during the Barra Bounty 2017.
Peter Dean wtih a 1010mm barramundi caught at 10.50am on October 27 during the Barra Bounty 2017.
Amber Hooker
ANGLERS will retire their rods today as this year's Barra Bounty comes to a close.

As the fourth and final day dawns, hundreds of fish have already been caught, tagged and released back into the Fitzroy River.

As of 12.30pm yesterday, the live scoreboard placed Brenton Whittacker at number one on 10,760 points and a total length of 6550mm from nine fish.

This put him ahead of 104 other competitors taking part in the annual event.

Lou Moore had caught the largest fish at 1330mm, and Shara VanHaeren was the number-one female fisher.

