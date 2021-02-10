Menu
Rockhampton Regional Council chambers on Bolsover St
Rockhampton Regional Council chambers on Bolsover St
News

WHOPPING COST: How much the by-election cost council

Vanessa Jarrett
10th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
The unplanned 2021 mayoral by-election is set to cost Rockhampton Regional Council an estimated $460,000.

A final invoice is yet to be received from the Electoral Commission of Queensland and it is expected the amount could be less.

The total cost of running the 2020 council election was $444,807.

Election costs include labour charges, advertising and awareness, election materials, office space, polling booths, computer consumables, communication costs, freight and postage.

On election day there were 22 polling booths and 45,902 votes were cast from pre-polling to election day.

The cost is high due to the fact it was a mayoral by-election and the entire region was required to vote.

While there were a record 17 candidates, Rockhampton Regional Council has confirmed the number of candidates did not significantly impact the cost of the election.

A second by-election date has not yet been confirmed to fill the vacancy left in Division 3 by Tony Williams, who has been sworn in as mayor.

Townsville Regional Council held a by-election in January for a councillor role and it was reported that by-election cost $170,000.

