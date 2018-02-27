Whopping CQ falls: Highway closed after 73mm in one hour

Roads have been damaged and a foot bridge has been swept away after more than 150mm fell in Springusre this morning.

Central Queensland was pummelled by heavy rainfall overnight, with one area recording a whopping 73mm in just one hour.

Debris and water over the Dawson Hwy, about 5km south of Springsure, have forced its closure this morning.

The Statewide Traffic Management Centre also warn a tree is also down on the highway, about 10km south of Springsure between 5 Mile Reserve and 9 Mile Reserve.

They advise drivers to "proceed with caution".

ABC Capricornia report more than 150mm of rain fell in Springsure in the early morning storms.

The township is located about 67km south of Emerald, and was issued with a severe thunderstorm warning between 3.36am and 6.30am.

This has since been cancelled, but the Bureau of Meteorology warn of potential storms today and over the coming days.

To Springsure's south-east, Rolleston recorded 72.2mm in the six hours from 10.30pm yesterday and 4.30am today.

The Bureau of Meteorology report the highest fall of 73mm in the one-hour period to 12.30am was recorded at Coorada, between Bauhinia and Taroom.

Check out photos of the past week's wild weather across Central Queensland:

FLOOD WATCH:

A minor flood warning remains current for the Dawson River with level rises occurring downstream of Taroom and Baralaba.

The Bureau of Meteorology reports the latest levels, issued yesterday morning, are steady at 5.81m at Taroom; 3.63m and steady at Baralaba; 1.03m and steady at Gyranda Weir; 0.36m and rising at Moura Weir; 4.66m rising at Mimosa Creek at Karmea.

Further storms are possible over the coming days.

A photo of the Bedford Weir at the Bedford Weird Rd, north of Blackwater at 6am on Sunday, February 25. Zelda Vdm?Is

SOCIAL MEDIA REPORTS:

Margaret Kirby: 35mm overnight at Kotri NW Springsure

Diann Hawkins: We had 54 none at Taree

Leanne Bishop: 78.5mm in Rolleston last night

Scrawny O'Loan: Getting towards 100mm over last 6 days. Sandhurst creek west of Comet Qld

104mm in storm of an hour. Over 6m of water running fast the house in Cheltenham creek. At midnight, let dogs out of pens and opened gates for horses to get to higher ground. Yerilla, NW Mundubbera

BOM RAINFALL TOTALS:

Rockhampton: 2.4mm from 1.30pm to 10.30pm yesterday

Yeppoon: 9.4mm between 1.30 to 3pm yesterday

Biloela: 16.4mm between 2.30pm to 3.16pm yesterday

Gladstone: 11.6 between 3pm to 4.30pm yesterday