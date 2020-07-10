These are the industries cashing in on JobKeeper

More than three million workers across Australia are on JobKeeper, but which industries are cashing in the most?

More than 1.1 million employees propped up by JobKeeper work in health, construction and professional industries.

Treasury figures reveal the sectors make up a third of all businesses receiving the Federal Government wage subsidy.

Labor is urging the Government to immediately unveil the future of the JobKeeper program, which is due to end in September.

Almost 400,000 professionals including scientists, engineers and lawyers make up the largest cohort of workers whose wages are being underwritten by the $1500 fortnightly payment.

This is followed by 385,000 nurses, childcare educators and carers and almost 350,000 construction workers.

The building industry topped the list of the highest number of businesses that applied for JobKeeper in April and May.

About 3.3 million workers and almost 900,000 businesses nationwide are being supported by JobKeeper.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese on Friday demanded the Government release a review into the program instead of keeping it secret until its mini-Budget on July 23.

"They received it in June," he said.

"Cutting JobKeeper too early could have devastating consequences for workers, businesses and communities.

"The recent virus outbreak in Victoria and the necessary new restrictions make it even more important that the Government clarifies the future of JobKeeper."

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has rejected union calls to extend the JobKeeper wage subsidy for a further six months.

"JobKeeper and the enhanced JobSeeker arrangements in their current form are coming to an end at the end of September," he told Sky News.

"On the basis of assessed need there will be continued support moving forward."

Originally published as Who's cashing in on JobKeeper