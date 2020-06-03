Who’s Cooking supports RSL

WHO’S Cooking on James St, Yeppoon is raising funds to support Yeppoon RSL and its programs to assist those struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The popular fish and chip shop raised $300 on Anzac Day by selling Anzac biscuits and are now looking to the colder weather and bringing in a soup option with gold coin donation to raise further funds for the RSL to continue the amazing service they provide to the community.

Yeppoon RSL member Laurie Brown said it is more difficult than ever before to raise funds while many COVID-19 restrictions are still in place and businesses who support the RSL are struggling themselves with reduced trade.

“It’s just wonderful to see community members and businesses raising funds for us particularly when we are unable to do so ourselves at this time,” Mr Brown said.

“We are most grateful for Ann’s fundraising efforts and her support of Yeppoon RSL.

“We would love to see more businesses following Ann’s lead and helping us to continue the work we do with programs to assist our former and current servicemen and women.”

Ann Smith is offering a cup of soup option at Who's Cooking for a gold coin donation to support Yeppoon RSL.

Who’s Cooking on James St, Yeppoon Owner Ann Smith said it was a no-brainer to raise funds for such an important community organisation.

“I was raised in a service family in the UK and learnt early in life to have an appreciation for our military and emergency services and the amazing work they do,” Ann said.

“I later went on to teach citizenship and how to be proactive in your community.

“I moved to Yeppoon to marry my Australian husband eight years ago and purchased Who’s Cooking, formerly known as Svendsen’s Fish and Chips.

“Since that time, I have been involved with a number of community groups as a volunteer and have been amazed by this incredible community particularly in times of hardship.

“This community have been very supportive of my business during the COVID-19 pandemic and I was determined to give something back and with my background, the RSL was the perfect choice.

“I love the resilience of the residents in this region, I have watched as they have supported each other through cyclones, bushfires and now COVID-19.

“We will continue to support the Yeppoon RSL and will begin our next venture offering a cup of soup for a gold coin donation while people are waiting for their food orders.

“We will have soup on offer Fridays and if it proves to be popular, we will extend the offer to include Saturdays.

“Every cent we raise will go straight back to the Yeppoon RSL.”