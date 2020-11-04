Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Who’s in the frame for Premier’s new-look Cabinet

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
4th Nov 2020 5:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has remained tight-lipped over what her new Cabinet will look like, as sources claim there's a strong likelihood Member for Townsville Scott Stewart will be promoted to a role after seeing off a strong LNP campaign in his electorate.

A senior Labor source yesterday said they didn't expect there to be any change to Speaker, which was held by Curtis Pitt during the last term.

Meanwhile it's understood that Stirling Hinchcliffe, who held the portfolio of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs last term, is expected to be promoted.

The Premier said yesterday said she would be working out who would be in her Cabinet "over the next few days".

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk back on duty. Picture: Liam Kidston
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk back on duty. Picture: Liam Kidston

 

 

Re-elected Member for Townsville Scott Stewart. Picture: Matt Taylor
Re-elected Member for Townsville Scott Stewart. Picture: Matt Taylor

 

 

On Sunday, she declared she wouldn't be taking advice from unions on who should be in the ministry.

The Courier-Mail earlier this week reported Member for Nudgee Leanne Linard would be promoted to fill the Old Guard spot left vacant by Kate Jones.

Member for Gaven Meaghan Scanlon and Member for Kurwongbah Shane King from the party's Left are also being talked up.

It is understood there could be a shake-up of portfolios to reflect the Government's COVID-recovery task ahead.

 

 

 

Originally published as Who's in the frame for Premier's new-look Cabinet

More Stories

Show More
annastacia palaszczuk new look cabinet politics queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 projects that will transform Livingstone

        Premium Content 5 projects that will transform Livingstone

        News $4.6b injection to deliver jobs and tourism boost to region.

        Rocky woman details ‘incarceration’ time in hotel quarantine

        Premium Content Rocky woman details ‘incarceration’ time in hotel quarantine

        Health Lisa Verney flew to NSW to visit her dying mother and attend the funeral.

        Yeppoon business expands with new store in Rockhampton CBD

        Premium Content Yeppoon business expands with new store in Rockhampton CBD

        Business The shop stocks a range of retail and homewares products

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Not singing anthem is ‘un-Australian’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Not singing anthem is ‘un-Australian’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.