Who’s on top in Rocky’s T20
THE first Frenchville Sports Club Corporate T20 clash of 2020 begins this weekend, with Hospital and The Bangarangs leading Pool A and B, respectively, into the new year.
Sitting on 21 points, ladder-leaders Hospital is just five points ahead of Giddy Goat in Pool A.
In Pool B, ladder-leaders The Bangarangs are coming first at 23 points, ahead of runners-up Reece Plumbing who currently sit at 16.
The team will play against Rocky Fire this Sunday.
Here is a list of who is playing who in round six this Sunday.
Pool A
- 10am: Hospital v Rocky Fire. Rockhampton Cricket Grounds (Oval 1).
- 10am: Giddy Goat v Stanwell. Rockhampton Cricket Grounds (Oval 3).
- 2pm: Jolt Bakery Cafe v Pathology Queensland. Rockhampton Cricket Grounds (Oval 4).
Pool B
- 10am: The Bangarangs v Rocky Heat. Rockhampton Cricket Grounds. (Oval 2)
- 10am: Reece Plumbing v Fire and Rescue. Rockhampton Cricket Grounds (Oval 4).
- 10am: Lawrences v James’ XI. Victoria Park, Rockhampton (Oval 1).
The current Corporate T20 ladder:
POOL A
1. Hospital 21
2. Giddy Goat 16
3. Jolt Bakery Cafe 13
4. Rocky Heat 10
5. Fire and Rescue 5
6. James XI 0
POOL B
1. The Bangarangs 23
2. Reece Plumbing 16
3. Lawrences 13
4. Rocky Fire 11
5. Stanwell 4
6. Pathology Queensland 4