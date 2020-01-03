Menu
Adam Walsh at wicket and Matt Nielson batter – corporate cricket
News

Who’s on top in Rocky’s T20

Steph Allen
, stephanie.allen@capnews.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 5:00 PM
THE first Frenchville Sports Club Corporate T20 clash of 2020 begins this weekend, with Hospital and The Bangarangs leading Pool A and B, respectively, into the new year.

Sitting on 21 points, ladder-leaders Hospital is just five points ahead of Giddy Goat in Pool A.

In Pool B, ladder-leaders The Bangarangs are coming first at 23 points, ahead of runners-up Reece Plumbing who currently sit at 16.

The team will play against Rocky Fire this Sunday.

Here is a list of who is playing who in round six this Sunday.

Pool A

  • 10am: Hospital v Rocky Fire. Rockhampton Cricket Grounds (Oval 1).
  • 10am: Giddy Goat v Stanwell. Rockhampton Cricket Grounds (Oval 3).
  • 2pm: Jolt Bakery Cafe v Pathology Queensland. Rockhampton Cricket Grounds (Oval 4).

Pool B

  • 10am: The Bangarangs v Rocky Heat. Rockhampton Cricket Grounds. (Oval 2)
  • 10am: Reece Plumbing v Fire and Rescue. Rockhampton Cricket Grounds (Oval 4).
  • 10am: Lawrences v James’ XI. Victoria Park, Rockhampton (Oval 1).

The current Corporate T20 ladder:

POOL A

1. Hospital 21

2. Giddy Goat 16

3. Jolt Bakery Cafe 13

4. Rocky Heat 10

5. Fire and Rescue 5

6. James XI 0

POOL B

1. The Bangarangs 23

2. Reece Plumbing 16

3. Lawrences 13

4. Rocky Fire 11

5. Stanwell 4

6. Pathology Queensland 4

