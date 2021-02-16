Who’s running in the Rocky councillor by-election so far

Rockhampton voters will return to the polls on March 13 to fill the vacant division 3 councillorship.

The division takes in Berserker, Koongal, and Lakes Creek.

Leyland Barnett is the only candidate to have officially nominated.

His campaign will remain much as it was during the mayoral by-election, focused on crime and employment.

“Make our community safe,” Mr Barnett said.

“Would you move into an environment of high crime and low employment opportunities? I surely wouldn’t.

“We need to encourage industry growth to create local jobs that will change a lot of lives.”

Dominic Doblo and Christian Shepherd have also both put their hands up again.

Christopher Davies said on Monday that he was undecided.

A map of division 3. Picture: ECQ

Russell Claus, the runner-up in the mayoral by-election, said he did not believe he could achieve what he wanted to in anything other than a leadership position.

“I didn’t run for office for the sake of being in office, but to lead the community towards achieving the region’s full potential,” he said.

“I will endeavour to keep the conversation going that I started during my campaign regarding this objective.”

Brett Williams said he would not run, but rather “wait until the next election”.

Nyree Johnson, Rob Crow, and Bronwyn Laverty-Young said they would not run.

John Rewald said it was “most unlikely” he would go for the councillor job.

The Morning Bulletin has reached out to Remy McCamley, Miranda Broadbent, and Chris Hooper.

Do you intend to run or know someone who does? Email morningbulletin@news.com.au