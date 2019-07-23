Who's up for the 2032 Rockhampton Olympics?

PICTURING where you will be and what you will be doing in the year 2032 would be enough to send most in to a head-spin, but Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke knows where he would like to be.

He would like to be courtside at Kalka Shades Hockey Park watching the Hockeyroos or the Kookaburras taking on their opponents at the 2032 Queensland Olympics.

This morning, at that very spot, Mr O'Rourke launched a state-wide petition to have Central Queensland included in the state's big for the Olympic Games.

"If a bid is going to go ahead, it must include an event for Rockhampton or the Capricorn Coast, as well as other regional centres, otherwise people here in CQ will rightly regard it as a waste of taxpayer's money,” he said.

Mr O'Rourke believed hosting events in regional centres would ensure new infrastructure was built across the state, rather than concentrated in the southeast corner and would allow the benefits of the Olympics to be distributed fairly.

Barry O'Rourke MP at the Kalka Shades Hockey facility as upgrades near completion JACK EVANS

He said Rockhampton and Central Queensland, with the right infrastructure funding, could host any number of events from football to rowing to gymnastics.

"Whatever the event is, I know the people of CQ will come out in force to support it,” he said.

"You'll have a full house, which wasn't the case for many events during the recent Commonwealth Games.”

Mr O'Rourke thought the region could cater for events like hockey, rowing and rectangular field sports by utilising facilities like Browne Park and the Fitzroy River.

Kalka Shades Hockey Park will be put through it's paces on the international stage when Australia takes on New Zealand for the 2019 Oceania Cup in early September.

Those interested in lobbying for the events can access the petition through Mr O'Rourke's ministerial Facebook page.