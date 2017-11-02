News

Who's who of industry bosses to steer Rocky economic agenda

Rockhampton is moving forward economically following the announcement by Adani last month that the region would be one of two FIFO hubs for the company's huge Carmichael Mine operation.
Rockhampton is moving forward economically following the announcement by Adani last month that the region would be one of two FIFO hubs for the company's huge Carmichael Mine operation. Chris Ison

A WHO'S who of industry leaders have formed a new advisory committee to guide Rockhampton Regional Council's economic team, Advance Rockhampton.

The advisory committee will provide support as council rolls out its economic development strategy.

The committee, made up of eight key industry professionals from within the Rockhampton Region, met for the first time on Monday.

They were briefed on council's economic activities and began consideration of what a City Deal might look like.

Committee members are:

  • Jack Trenaman, SMW Group;

Deputy Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington and Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar speak to SMW's Jack Trenaman (centre).
Deputy Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington and Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar speak to SMW's Jack Trenaman (centre). Allan Reinikka ROK2120916asmw1
  • Grant Cassidy, The Cassidy Group;

Grant Cassidy is a leading figure in the region's tourism and hospitality sector.
Grant Cassidy is a leading figure in the region's tourism and hospitality sector. Sharyn O'Neill ROK120215sempire1
  • Peter Fraser, Capricornia Chamber of Commerce;

Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser.
Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser. Tamara MacKenzie ROK141016cbafra
  • Bryan Smith, Rocky's Own;

Bryan Smith, owner of Rocky's Own Transport.
Bryan Smith, owner of Rocky's Own Transport. Sharyn O'Neill ROK280614srocky1
  • Kim Harrington, CQUniversity;

Kim Harrington of CQUniveristy.
Kim Harrington of CQUniveristy. Contributed
  • Steve Williamson, CQ Health;

Chief Executive of CQHHS, Steve Williamson
Chief Executive of CQHHS, Steve Williamson Allan Reinikka ROK120117awilliam
  • Wasantha Mudannayake; Teys

Wasantha Mudannayake is leading the way at Teys in Rockhampton.
Wasantha Mudannayake is leading the way at Teys in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK290114awasanth
  • Pat O'Driscoll, Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate

Pat O'Driscoll is one of the region's leading real estate identities.
Pat O'Driscoll is one of the region's leading real estate identities. Trinette Stevens

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the industry champions provided another layer of conversation which will be beneficial to council's activities moving forward.

"Since council adopted its Economic Action Plan at the end of last year, more than a third of the recommendations of this four-year plan have already been implemented,” Cr Strelow said.

"Each one is set to create local jobs, attract more private sector investment, grow our key industries and drive economic growth.

"Working closely with the business industry, we welcome the feedback of the advisory committee on the direction council is taking with our Advance Rockhampton team and will continue to meet every two months to provide updates on our progress.”

The professions of committee members reflect the key projects council's Advance Rockhampton team are focussing on. These include the airport, defence, trade and investment, agriculture, tourism and events.

General Manager of Advance Rockhampton Tony Cullen said council's fresh approach to being the lead economic development organisation for the region and working with the business community would result in the ability to capitalise on these projects.

"Over the past 12 months, council has truly set a clear example and is pushing ahead to hold the course for a much brighter future,” Mr Cullen said.

"Now that council has laid the groundwork, we are seeing green shoots in the economy.

"We look forward to working closely with industry leaders, and I am sure their skills and expertise will make a vital contribution to future economic growth.”

Rockhampton Regional Council members include Mayor Margaret Strelow, councillors, CEO Evan Pardon, Mr Cullen and manager of Regional Development and Promotions Chris Ireland.

Topics:  advance rockhampton bryan smith grant cassidy jack trenaman kim harrington pat o'driscoll peter fraser rockhampton regional council steve williamson wasantha mudannayake

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Battle for Keppel heats up GKI's expensive campaign promise

Battle for Keppel heats up GKI's expensive campaign promise

NO casino for GKI, but Labor bets $25M on Keppel as it shapes up as a pivotal seat.

premium_icon Labor candidate ‘undermines’ Adani, says it won't go ahead

Adani coal mine protesters gatecrash Annastacia Palaszczuk this week. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

The former staffer is running for a seat in south-east Queensland.

Young motorcyclist in Rocky Hospital after crash

A man aged in his 20s was taken to Rockhampton Hospital this morning following a crash in Cawarral.

The injured man is aged in his 20s

LNP's $300k election promise for Rocky's botanic gardens

Douglas Rodgers, LNP candidate for Rockhampton.

Rodgers says he will tackle safety issue

Local Partners