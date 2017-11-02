Who's who of industry bosses to steer Rocky economic agenda

A WHO'S who of industry leaders have formed a new advisory committee to guide Rockhampton Regional Council's economic team, Advance Rockhampton.
The advisory committee will provide support as council rolls out its economic development strategy.
The committee, made up of eight key industry professionals from within the Rockhampton Region, met for the first time on Monday.
They were briefed on council's economic activities and began consideration of what a City Deal might look like.
Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the industry champions provided another layer of conversation which will be beneficial to council's activities moving forward.
"Since council adopted its Economic Action Plan at the end of last year, more than a third of the recommendations of this four-year plan have already been implemented,” Cr Strelow said.
"Each one is set to create local jobs, attract more private sector investment, grow our key industries and drive economic growth.
"Working closely with the business industry, we welcome the feedback of the advisory committee on the direction council is taking with our Advance Rockhampton team and will continue to meet every two months to provide updates on our progress.”
The professions of committee members reflect the key projects council's Advance Rockhampton team are focussing on. These include the airport, defence, trade and investment, agriculture, tourism and events.
General Manager of Advance Rockhampton Tony Cullen said council's fresh approach to being the lead economic development organisation for the region and working with the business community would result in the ability to capitalise on these projects.
"Over the past 12 months, council has truly set a clear example and is pushing ahead to hold the course for a much brighter future,” Mr Cullen said.
"Now that council has laid the groundwork, we are seeing green shoots in the economy.
"We look forward to working closely with industry leaders, and I am sure their skills and expertise will make a vital contribution to future economic growth.”
Rockhampton Regional Council members include Mayor Margaret Strelow, councillors, CEO Evan Pardon, Mr Cullen and manager of Regional Development and Promotions Chris Ireland.