Who's who of industry bosses to steer Rocky economic agenda

Rockhampton is moving forward economically following the announcement by Adani last month that the region would be one of two FIFO hubs for the company's huge Carmichael Mine operation.

Rockhampton is moving forward economically following the announcement by Adani last month that the region would be one of two FIFO hubs for the company's huge Carmichael Mine operation. Chris Ison

A WHO'S who of industry leaders have formed a new advisory committee to guide Rockhampton Regional Council's economic team, Advance Rockhampton.

The advisory committee will provide support as council rolls out its economic development strategy.

The committee, made up of eight key industry professionals from within the Rockhampton Region, met for the first time on Monday.

They were briefed on council's economic activities and began consideration of what a City Deal might look like.

Committee members are:

Jack Trenaman, SMW Group; Deputy Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington and Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar speak to SMW's Jack Trenaman (centre). Allan Reinikka ROK2120916asmw1 Grant Cassidy, The Cassidy Group; Grant Cassidy is a leading figure in the region's tourism and hospitality sector. Sharyn O'Neill ROK120215sempire1 Peter Fraser, Capricornia Chamber of Commerce; Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser. Tamara MacKenzie ROK141016cbafra Bryan Smith, Rocky's Own; Bryan Smith, owner of Rocky's Own Transport. Sharyn O'Neill ROK280614srocky1 Kim Harrington, CQUniversity; Kim Harrington of CQUniveristy. Contributed Steve Williamson, CQ Health; Chief Executive of CQHHS, Steve Williamson Allan Reinikka ROK120117awilliam Wasantha Mudannayake; Teys Wasantha Mudannayake is leading the way at Teys in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK290114awasanth Pat O'Driscoll, Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate Pat O'Driscoll is one of the region's leading real estate identities. Trinette Stevens

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the industry champions provided another layer of conversation which will be beneficial to council's activities moving forward.

"Since council adopted its Economic Action Plan at the end of last year, more than a third of the recommendations of this four-year plan have already been implemented,” Cr Strelow said.

"Each one is set to create local jobs, attract more private sector investment, grow our key industries and drive economic growth.

"Working closely with the business industry, we welcome the feedback of the advisory committee on the direction council is taking with our Advance Rockhampton team and will continue to meet every two months to provide updates on our progress.”

The professions of committee members reflect the key projects council's Advance Rockhampton team are focussing on. These include the airport, defence, trade and investment, agriculture, tourism and events.

General Manager of Advance Rockhampton Tony Cullen said council's fresh approach to being the lead economic development organisation for the region and working with the business community would result in the ability to capitalise on these projects.

"Over the past 12 months, council has truly set a clear example and is pushing ahead to hold the course for a much brighter future,” Mr Cullen said.

"Now that council has laid the groundwork, we are seeing green shoots in the economy.

"We look forward to working closely with industry leaders, and I am sure their skills and expertise will make a vital contribution to future economic growth.”

Rockhampton Regional Council members include Mayor Margaret Strelow, councillors, CEO Evan Pardon, Mr Cullen and manager of Regional Development and Promotions Chris Ireland.