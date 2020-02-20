Who’s your Daddy? Meeting the men of Mamma Mia! the Musical

Jason Plumb, Grant Wolf Whitfield and Peter Bothams star in the production of Mamma Mia which begins on March 13 at the Pilbeam Theatre

When the cast list for the upcoming production of Mamma Mia first came out last year, one Rockhampton dad was besieged with remarks, from co-workers and fellow parents, about the “other Jason Plumb” who was cast in the role of Bill Austin.

Little did they know that Mr Plumb - manager of Fitzroy River Water and father to two teens - has been hiding his musical light under a proverbial bushel.

His last performance at the Pilbeam Theatre was a Year 12 production of West Side Story in 1988; since then, he has made his way back to Rockhampton after a roundabout journey which took him to London and Perth.

He said his children’s love of music and musicals was what inspired him to audition for the role, and also to rejoin the Cap Silver Band after a 31-year absence.

Sophie (Maddison McDonald) has to figure out whether her father is Sam (Grant Wolf Whitfield), Harry (Peter Bothams) or Bill (Jason Plumb) in Mamma Mia, which comes to the PIlbeam Theatre on March 13

“The best thing about being a dad is seeing my children develop and have fun, enjoy their childhood,” he said.”

“They really never stop surprising me.”

Mr Plumb studied at Lakes Creek School where his father was the principal, and occasionally got the cane from him for misbehaving.

“He was your classic 70s, 80s dad,” Mr Plumb said.

“He was a disciplinarian but you knew exactly where you stood with him.”

The character of Bill Austin he described as “a cross between Steve Irwin and Harry Butler”, happiest on his own in the wild.

“But deep down he’s a softie,” Mr Plumb said.

“Missing out on watching his own child grow up, he’s going to throw everything into sustaining a relationship with Sophie and being part of her broader family.”

For those readers who haven’t seen the movie or musical versions, Mamma Mia has a paternity case at its otherwise irreverent heart.

It’s best known for its score of ABBA songs but it begins with – spoiler alert– a 20-year- old girl discovering her mother’s diary which details her affairs with three men before Sophie was born.

Much of its humour stems from the three men all arriving at the same time, on the Greek island where her mother raised her, and Sophie trying to guess who should walk her down the aisle on her wedding day.

In stark contrast to the character of Bill, Harry Bright is an uptight London banker who arrives on the island in his pinstriped suit with little taste for adventure.

Such is Peter Bothams’ commitment to putting his own spin on Harry, he is flying back to Rockhampton from a new job in Brisbane every weekend to rehearse.

Peter Bothams as Mr Price Snr, Jacinta Delalande as Trish and Hayden Ellis as Young Charlie Price in Kinky Boots

Peter and his partner moved to Yeppoon with a five-year plan, but fell in love with the beachside lifestyle and stayed 16 years.

Between them, the couple have a total of 14 nephews and nieces whom they love to watch grow up.

“We recently took a niece and nephew to Vanuatu for five days,” Mr Bothams said.

“Unfortunately, I broke both my ring fingers swinging into a lagoon and, in this production, I’m supposed to play guitar.”

The character of Harry is thrilled at the prospect of Sophie being his daughter ­because he wanted children but his ex didn’t.

Mr Bothams grew up in Gympie with a father he described as “salt of the earth”.

“He’s definitely more of a Bill character than a Harry,” he said.

“He held down a day job then came home to his dairy farm to move irrigation pipes or tend to his beans.”

The Bothams made their way north to see Peter perform in Jesus Christ Superstar, Les Miserables and Kinky Boots at the Pilbeam Theatre.

“I have really happy memories of my Dad playing the saxophone and my grandmother playing the piano with everyone else crowded around singing,” Mr Bothams said.

“As a mental health professional, I think it’s true it takes a village to raise a child.”

The third potential father figure, Sam Carmichael, is played by Grant Wolf Whitfield who has returned from his own sunny, part-time home on the island of Mustique, to collaborate one more time with his friends in Rockhampton.

Grant Wolf Whitfield as lawyer Billy Flynn in Chicago.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Mr Whitfield has no children - “not that I know of” - but spends most of the year teaching his clients’ children to swim, so he’s a kind of proxy uncle.

He described Sam as an “easy going larrikin” who nevertheless is hurt that the real love of his life, Sophie’s mother, didn’t tell him he might have a daughter.

“Sam left her to do the right thing and marry the woman he was engaged to, a woman he didn’t love,” Mr Whitfield said.

“He’s had two sons who are old enough to fend for themselves so this is an opportunity for him to regain the passion he missed out on all these years.”

Like his co-stars, Mr Whitfield grew up in a close relationship with his father, who ran the Whitfield Panel Works in Rockhampton for 35 years.

“He’s the easiest going, most relaxed man on earth who happens to be extremely skilled at anything that needs fixing,” he said.

“My father says his greatest achievement is he never got a car returned because he got the job right first time every time.”

Mr Whitfield is proud of his parents’ long history of service to the community.

“They’ve donated hours and hours of time for decades,” he said.

“When I was at school it was for surf lifesaving, and for the past 30 years or so, it’s been with the Rotary Club.”

Mr Whitfield will fly back to Mustique after Mamma Mia’s exceptional seven-show run but not, it turns out, for long.

He’s joining forces with director, Joy Philippi, once again, when she directs the Emmaus College production of West Side Story starting in June.

“I have worked with stage managers all around Australia and she is the absolute best, because she also knows how to direct,” Mr Whitfield said.

“She and I have this strong connection and trust so, between that and my parents being here, it keeps me coming back for more.”

Tickets for a total of seven shows of Mamma Mia are available via seeitlive.com or at the Pilbeam Theatre