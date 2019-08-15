Why 1000 people from around the world will meet in Yeppoon

LISTEN AND LEARN: The second Lendlease Springboard Program is at Rosslyn Bat Resort this week.

LISTEN AND LEARN: The second Lendlease Springboard Program is at Rosslyn Bat Resort this week. Capricorn Enterprise

AS PART of Lendlease's partnership with the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, Yeppoon has been selected to host eight conservation programs a year over the next four years.

It gives an opportunity for 1000 of the company's employees to build economic sustainability, improve local facilities and deliver skills and training to community members.

Following the inaugural program which was rolled out in June, the second Lendlease Springboard Program will be held at Rosslyn Bay Resort this week.

An innovative five-day residential program, it brings Lendlease employees from around the world to partner with a carefully chosen destination for an opportunity to listen, learn and find new ways to make a difference that is both aspirational and leaves a tangible legacy.

Delegates attending the program this week will work closely with local community groups such as Darumbal and Woppaburra people, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, Livingstone Shire Council, Fitzroy Basin Association and High Valley Dawn Permaculture Farm to discover the impacts and challenges faced by our coastal destination.

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive officer Mary Carroll was proud and delighted to welcome the Lendlease program and its delegates to our shores.

She looked forward to seeing some remarkable outcomes for the Capricorn Coast in the future.

"Following a visit to several significant destinations across Queensland, and a successful four years prior in Tasmania, Lendlease decided to drop their anchor in Yeppoon, after discovering an incredibly strong synergy to both parties shared environmental values,” Ms Carroll said.

"Aside from its pristine coastline and iconic Keppel Islands which are home to some of the healthiest and extraordinary coral assemblages that are distinct from the rest of the Great Barrier Reef, the Lendlease team were inspired by our local community groups and organisations that positively contribute to preservation of our vibrant coastal town.”

Participants attending this week's program will jump on board local operator, Freedom Fast Cats, for the opportunity to explore the region's beautiful Southern Great Barrier Reef before taking a tour through our unique permaculture farm High Valley Dawn to learn from Ross O'Reilly and his team about the farm's evolving, self-sustaining community model.

Set to develop long-term relationships between Lendlease and its community partners, the program endeavours to effect change by raising awareness of conservation, exploring the cultural and ecological practices of the region's traditional owners, and create a network of like-minded people around the globe who are committed to delivering solutions to sustainable challenges.

Capricorn Enterprise congratulates Livingstone Shire Council, particularly Customer Engagement and Communications manager Trish Weir, for playing a key role in coordinating this exciting opportunity for the Capricorn Coast.